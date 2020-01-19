Live Updates

  • 6:35 PM IST

    Ashton Agar into the attack. Three singles from his first over. India 64/0, need 223 runs to win from 234 deliveries.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    First over of spin from Australia now

  • 6:34 PM IST

    Over 10: While Rohit and Rahul haven’t spared Cummins, they are offering Hazlewood some respect here. A maiden over from the pacer. Score 61/0

  • 6:29 PM IST

    Over 9: Indian openers are putting on a show in Bengaluru. Cummins started the over decently, a little width, but Rohit took the chance and was rewarded with a streaky four to third man. The second four was more convincing as he pierced the packed off side to pick gap. And then Rahul joined the fun, slicing the penultimate delivery behind point for his second four. 13 runs from the over. India 61/0, chasing 287

  • 6:23 PM IST

    With a four, Rohit brings up India’s fifty

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE: Another top over from Hazlewood. No room at all for either of the India batters to score. Rohit though manages to steal a single off the penultimate delivery. Just one run from it. Score 48/0 in 8 overs, chasing 287

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Over 7: Cummins does well but for one delivery that is slightly outside off but that is enough to invite punishment as in-form Rohit steers it for another four. Eight runs from the over. Score 47/0

  • 6:16 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: First bowling change for Australia – Josh Halzlewood slotted in for Mitchell Starc. He starts well, allowing just a single. Score 39/0, chasing 287

  • 6:11 PM IST

    Over 5: What was turning into a tight over, ended with a six to Rohit. Cummins looked determined at not allowing the Indian openers any room to go for big shots. He managed that till the fifth delivery, even producing an edge that frustratingly didn’t carry to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. However, the sixth delivery was full and Rohit got into position to flick it over the boundary for his second six. Seven runs from the over. Score 38/0, chasing 287

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Over 4: Rohit is in ominous touch. Starc offers him width outside off and he sends the ball sprinting towards boundary for his second four. Starc then offers him a freebie and Rohit carves it over point for a SIX. 11 runs from the over. Score 31/0, chasing 287

IND vs AUS Cricket Score 3rd ODI, India vs Australia Streaming January 19

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third ODI between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. A coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face a feisty Australia in the third and deciding ODI here on Sunday, promising a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket.

The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts in the series opener, it seemed the tourists would run away with their second straight series win in India. However, India showed commendable character in Rajkot to level the series, proving that the panic buttons were pressed prematurely following the 10-wicket loss in Mumbai.

More importantly, India got their batting combination right for the second ODI, a fair comment considering the way KL Rahul seized the opportunity in his new batting position number five. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, team’s best batsman and skipper Virat Kohli returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back at number four. The same order is likely to be followed on Sunday. Rohit, who is due for a big score in the series, hurt his shoulder while fielding on Friday but Kohli is confident that the star opener will be available for the series decider at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.