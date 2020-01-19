Live Updates

  • 5:06 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live: Two Overs to go. Zampa and Agar in the middle

  • 5:03 PM IST

    WICKET! Shami strikes again and this time cleans up Pat Cummins for a first-ball duck. Australia lose their eighth wicket. Score 276/8 in 47.4 overs

  • 5:01 PM IST

    WICKET! Steve Smith’s excellent century comes to an end as he goes for the big shot but finds Shreyas Iyer who takes a an equally brilliant catch in the deep. Smith Scored 131 off 132 with 14 fours and a six. Score 273/7 in 47.1 overs

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Over 47: Steve Smith is getting boundaries every over now. This time he gets them from Jasprit Bumrah – via an outside edge and a cut through backward point. 12 runs from the over. Score 273/6

  • 4:54 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Smith ups the ante. He has to now. He starts the over with a four off Navdeep Saini and after a couple off the next, plays a helicopter shot to deposit the ball into the backward square leg stand for a Six. 16 runs from the over. Score 261/2 in 46 overs

  • 4:50 PM IST

    250 up for Australia in 45.2 overs

  • 4:42 PM IST

    WICKET! An excellent review from India this one as the snicko picks up an edge. Ashton Turner has been out caught-behind off Navdeep Saini for 4 off 10. Score 238/6 in 43.6 overs

  • 4:38 PM IST

    HUNDRED FOR STEVE SMITH! His Ninth of ODI career. This is his first century in ODIs since January 2017 and third against India. No exuberance from Smith, lifts his bat gently to acknowledge the crowd.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Over 43: Brilliant from Bumrah. Just one run from the over. Smith remains on 99 not out. Score 234/5

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Over 42: Kuldeep Yadav ends his spell on a high – a wicket and just five runs in it. Score 233/5

IND vs AUS Cricket Score 3rd ODI, India vs Australia Streaming January 19

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third ODI between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. A coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face a feisty Australia in the third and deciding ODI here on Sunday, promising a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket.

The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts in the series opener, it seemed the tourists would run away with their second straight series win in India. However, India showed commendable character in Rajkot to level the series, proving that the panic buttons were pressed prematurely following the 10-wicket loss in Mumbai.

More importantly, India got their batting combination right for the second ODI, a fair comment considering the way KL Rahul seized the opportunity in his new batting position number five. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, team’s best batsman and skipper Virat Kohli returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back at number four. The same order is likely to be followed on Sunday. Rohit, who is due for a big score in the series, hurt his shoulder while fielding on Friday but Kohli is confident that the star opener will be available for the series decider at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.