Live Updates

  • 3:36 PM IST

    Over 29: Just three singles from Shami’s fifth over. Score 158/2

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami is back into the attack now.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    150 up for Australia

  • 3:28 PM IST

    Smith dances down the track, goes for the big hit but misses it as the ball turns in and misses everyone for a four. Fortunate escape for Smith here. That boundary also brings up his hundred run partnership with Labuschagne.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    India vs Australia live cricket score: So halfway down their innings, Australia have scored 140 for the loss of two wickets. Smith and Labuschagne have so far added 94 runs for the third wicket. Smith is batting on 62 while Labuschagne is on 40.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    Over 24: Smith is now in full flow as he starts Jadeja’s fifth over with a four through point region. Manish Pandey did give that ball the chase but failed to stop it from crossing the boundary. Eight runs from the over. Score 134/2

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Over 23: A boundary each to Smith and Labuschagne in the over of Saini as Australia add nine more to their total. Score 126/2

  • 3:11 PM IST

    FIFTY for Steve Smith! Reaches the milestone with a boundary to third man region off Saini

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Over 22: Just six runs from the last 12 deliveries. Slow and steady wins the race? Steve Smith moves to 49 while Labuschagne is on 30. Score 117/2

  • 3:04 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2020 Live: Kuldeep and Jadeja are rushing through their overs. Jadeja gets some turn but the outside edge is too wide of Rohit Sharma as the ball rolls away for a four. Seven runs from the over. Score 111/2 in 20 overs

IND vs AUS Cricket Score 3rd ODI, India vs Australia Streaming January 19

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third ODI between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. A coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face a feisty Australia in the third and deciding ODI here on Sunday, promising a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket.

The series was very much expected to go down to the wire but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts in the series opener, it seemed the tourists would run away with their second straight series win in India. However, India showed commendable character in Rajkot to level the series, proving that the panic buttons were pressed prematurely following the 10-wicket loss in Mumbai.

More importantly, India got their batting combination right for the second ODI, a fair comment considering the way KL Rahul seized the opportunity in his new batting position number five. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, team’s best batsman and skipper Virat Kohli returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back at number four. The same order is likely to be followed on Sunday. Rohit, who is due for a big score in the series, hurt his shoulder while fielding on Friday but Kohli is confident that the star opener will be available for the series decider at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.