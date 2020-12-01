Australia vs India 3rd ODI in Canberra Weather Forecast

After a couple of crushing defeats at SCG, Virat Kohli-led India will look for a change of fortunes when they take on the hosts in a dead-rubber at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. While India will play for pride, the hosts will eye a morale-boosting whitewash. Both teams are expected to make changes to their sides. Also Read - Australia vs India: Why Shreyas Iyer is Happy That Bowlers Are Targeting Him With Short Deliveries

In SCG, the weather did not play tricks and we had a full game, and in Canberra, it is expected to be the same. There would be patches of cloud in the sky which will only make things better for the players. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

AUS vs IND 2020 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network. Also Read - Pregnant Anushka Sharma Does a Headstand With Virat Kohli's Help, Should You Try Such Yoga Postures During Pregnancy? Here's What we Know

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

AUS vs IND Pitch Report

With bigger grounds on offer, the spinners could hold the key. The pitch is expected to be better than SCG, where there is likely to be something there for the bowlers.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role. Without a doubt, the team winning the toss will bat first. The toss will take place at 8:40 AM IST.

AUS vs IND SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

Likely Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (VC & WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Marcus Stoinis / D’Arcy Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (WK), Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, and Sean Abbott. 