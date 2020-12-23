Australia premium batsman Steve Smith said India have two quality pacers in Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini to replace Mohammed Shami in the upcoming Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shami, who sustained a wrist fracture during the opening Test match while batting, has been ruled out of the remaining matches. Team India has to pick between Saini and Siraj to replace Shami for the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Also Read - India vs Australia: SCG to Host Back-to-Back Tests? Stunning Proposal Made to Save Sydney Contest

Australia beat India in the opening Test match by 8 wickets as the visitors are expected to make some changes in their playing XI. Smith said that Saini and Siraj can have good Test careers as they have performed extensively well in the domestic circuit. Also Read - India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane And Co Hit The Nets Ahead of 2nd Test

“I think they’re two quality bowlers who can have some good Test careers. Obviously, they are missing Ishant (Sharma) as well, which is a big loss for them in terms of experience,” Smith told reporters, as per news agency PTI. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon Backs 'World-Class' India to Bounce Back

Smith, who is currently the no. 1 batsman in ICC Test rankings, failed to score big runs in the opening Test and was brilliantly set-up by ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The Aussie batsman talked about the qualities which a spinner needs to possess to succeed on Australian soil.

“The spinners that do well here generally those who get over the top of the ball and beat you with more bounce or in the air as opposed to ones that come around the ball,” Smith said.

The 31-year-old claims that he has learnt from the mistake and is expecting to perform better with the bat in Boxing Day Test.

“It’s about finding a way to adapt and that’s what the best players do around the world. I’ll hopefully learn something from that, move forward and play a little bit better in the next game,” he further explained.

Team India will miss the services of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the remaining Tests as he has returned to India for the birth of his child. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the visitors in the remaining three Tests of the series.