Under-fire India opener Prithvi Shaw has taken an apparent aim at critics with a cryptic post on his Instagram account a day after Australia’s eight-wicket win in the first Test. Shaw has been criticised heavily for his weakness against the moving ball as he was out in a similar manner in both the innings at the Adelaide Oval, managing a total of four runs including a duck. Also Read - Replace Prithvi Shaw as Opener, Stay Positive: Sunil Gavaskar's Advise to India Ahead of Melbourne Test

Shaw posted, “If sometimes people demotivates you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can’t.” Also Read - Virat Kohli to Hold Meeting With Indian Cricket Team Before Leaving Australia: Report

There have been calls for replacing the 21-year-old who has so far played five Tests and scored 339 runs in them including a century on debut in 2018. However, in the three Tests that he has played outside India, Shaw has managed one fifty in six innings. Also Read - Wriddhiman Saha or Rishabh Pant? MSK Prasad Picks His Choice For Remainder of India vs Australia Series

Former India captain Gundappa Viswanath has claimed that the youngster isn’t ready to face express pace and has technical issues against the moving ball. “Shaw shouldn’t have been picked. He is not ready to face the kind of speed generated by the Australian pacers and he appears ill-equipped to play the moving ball,” Viswanath told Mid-day.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has also advised India to replace him ahead of the second Test and open with KL Rahul. He wants another youngster Shubman Gill to instead make the cut for the Boxing Day Test with the tourists aiming for a comeback after being shot out for a mere 36 in the second dig in the series opener.

“India will look at making 2 changes. Firstly, maybe Kl Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

India will be without captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and pace ace Mohammed Shami (injury) remaining three matches of the series.