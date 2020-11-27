Big blow for Indian cricket team as senior-most fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming Test matches against Australia as he will not be match-fit in time while Rohit Sharma’s hamstring will be assessed finally on December 11, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday. Around midnight, the BCCI issued a short injury update of the two senior players after a fiery online media interaction by captain Virat Kohli, who made his displeasure clear about lack of communication and clarity on the whole issue. Also Read - Australia vs India ODI in Sydney: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For 1st ODI

While Kohli had raised a question as to why Rohit didn’t do his rehabilitation in Australia along with Wriddhiman Saha, Shah in his press note clarified that the white ball vice-captain had come back to country to attend his ailing father after which he reported to the NCA. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: Virat Kohli Admits Lack of Clarity Over Rohit Sharma's Injury, Questions ICC's WTC Points System

“Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation,” Shah said. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 ODI: IND, AUS Players to Wear Black Armbands During 1st ODI in Honour of Dean Jones

He also confirmed what skipper Kohli told media about Rohit’s injury status.

“He (Rohit) is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Mr Rohit Sharma’s next assessment will be conducted on December 11th following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.”

It is understood that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will request CA CEO Nick Hockley to ensure that Rohit if he goes can undergo soft quarantine which will allow him to train during the 14day isolation period.

As far as Ishant Sharma is concerned, Shah informed that the lanky pacer has recovered from side strain but would take time to attain peak match fitness.

“Ishant has recovered completely from his side strain injury sustained during IPL 2020 in the U.A.E.

“While he is building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

Meanwhile, left-arm seamer T Natarajan has been added to India’s ODI squad as cover for half-fit paceman Navdeep Saini’s cover. According to BCCI press release that landed close to midnight, Saini had complained of back spasms which led to the 29-year-old yorker specialist from Tamil Nadu’s inclusion in the 50-over format.

Natarajan, who has played 15 List A matches so far, was initially a net bowler accompanying the Indian team and then made it to the T20 squad after Varun Chakravarthy pulled out and now is a part of ODI squad.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan