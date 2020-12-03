After making his debut against Australia in 3rd ODI, Team India pacer T Natarajan said it was a surreal experience to represent the country. Natarajan, who had an outstanding Indian Premier League season with Sunrisers Hyderbad in the UAE, got the chance to represent Team India in last ODI against Australia, where he impressed everyone with his bowling. The left-arm pacer claimed two wickets on his debut and displayed his character in the death-overs. Also Read - VVS Laxman in Awe of Virat Kohli's Energy And Passion, Feels Not Even Once Energy Drop When Indian Captain is on Field

Natarajan on Thursday took to Twitter and wrote: “It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes. Looking forward for more challenges.” Also Read - Australia vs India 1st T20I in Canberra: Likely Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For 1st T20I

Earlier, Hardik Pandya also hailed Natarajan after the third ODI as he called the left-arm seamer an inspiration.

“Natarajan is quite a story, quite an inspiration with the background he’s come from. You need to be on your toes to compete against Australia,” Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

Natarajan came into limelight when he castled Royal Challengers Bangalore AB De Villiers in IPL 2020, which was also being touted as the best ball of the tournament. It was a perfectly executed 136kmph-ball yorker that did the South African veteran in. He picked up 16 wickets in 16 matches and impressed everyone with his ability to bowl Yorkers at will on a consistent basis.

However, Natarajan was not selected initially in India’s squad for Australia tour. It was the unfortunate injury to Varun Chakravarthy, which led to Natarajan’s maiden international call-up.

In the third ODI against Australia, Natarajan castled Marnus Labuschagne in the fifth over to announce his arrival at the big stage. He later dismissed Ashton Agar at the crucial stage, which brought India back into the game.

Team India, who lost the ODI series 1-2, will now look to seek revenge against Australia in the three-match T20I series against beginning Friday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.