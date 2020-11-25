Young pacer T Natarajan received the retro Team India jersey on Wednesday for upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. The left-arm seamer shared his photo from the hotel room in Sydney wearing the retro jersey. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Names India's Two Best Wicketkeeper-Batsmen Currently

Virat Kohli and Co. will wear Team India's 1992 World Cup replica jersey against Australia. Recently the BCCI has signed a three-year contract with MPL Sports from November 2020 to December 2023.

Natarajan looked delighted after wearing the special jersey and wrote: "That special feel of wearing this special jersey #TeamIndia #TrustInDreams."

The 29-year-old got his maiden senior team call-up for Australia series after an exceptional show in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He was not chosen at first for the series but was later picked as a replacement for Varun Chakravarthy.

Recently, the BCCI also shared a video of Natarajan’s first-ever bowling session in Team India nets, where the pacer was seen troubling batsmen with his tight line and length.

“We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment,” BCCI captioned the video.

Natarajan picked 16 wickets in IPL 2020 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was the go through bowler for skipper David Warner in crucial situations. Natrajan grabbed the limelight for bowling accurate yorkers in pressure situations. In Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence, he took up responsibility on his shoulder created havoc with the ball.

The left-arm seamer bowled the Royal Challengers Bangalore premium batsman AB de Villiers with a toe-crushing yorker which changed things for him.

The full-fledged two-month-long tour of Australia commences from November 27 with three-match ODI series, which will be followed by three T20Is and four-match Tests series.