Former Australia cricketer feels Team India needs to find an option for their sixth bowler in the ongoing series against Australia. The visitors suffered a heavy 66-run defeat in the opening ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground. Team India lacked a sixth bowling option in the match in a result Australia posted a mammoth 374/6 on the scoreboard. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The Asian Giants played Hardik Pandya as a specialist batsman in the Playing XI as the 27-year-old is not fit enough to bowl. Also Read - Virat Kohli Responds to Harry Kane on Asking Him For a Place in RCB

Moody said Australia are looking more settled than the visitors with a couple of all-rounders in their team, who can easily play the role of the sixth bowler. The former Aussie feels India skipper Virat Kohli might have to bowl himself to assist the bowling attack with an extra option. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Harbhajan Singh Points Out Areas Where Team India Lacked in First ODI

“It will be interesting to see how they manage it,” Moody said on ESPNCricinfo of India’s sixth bowler.

“What’s the alternative option? Perhaps Kohli himself might have to bowl few of his little mediums. One of things that is becoming quite clear even though it’s early days in the tour – and I’m only talking the white-ball series – is that Australia look far more settled and organised as a unit. They’ve got all their bowling options sorted. They’ve got experience in those bowling options at Finch’s disposal,” said the former Aussie cricketer.

Moody further compared the batting line-ups of both India and Australia as he claimed that hosts are more settled with the bat.

“Their (Australia’s) batting is strong, it’s robust. They’ve got a number of players that can put together match-winning performances, whereas India I think are still finding their way with their batting order,” Moody said.

“They are clearly finding their way with regard to the depth of their bowling So there’s lots to think about and ponder for India.”

After losing the first ODI, Kohli also talked about lack of fast-bowling all-rounder options in the squad.

“Unfortunately, Hardik is not fit enough to bowl, and we don’t have other all-round options to pick from either, someone like Stoinis,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.