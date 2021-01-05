India captain Ajinkya Rahane has a big MS Dhoni milestone in his sight ahead of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. If Rahane leads India to a win, he will equal Dhoni – who won his first four Tests as captain. This is a big incentive to draw motivation from the stand-in Indian skipper who led to side to a win in the Boxing Day Test. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant's Acrobats in Gym Ahead of SCG Test Gives Major Fitness Goals | WATCH

Despite having not served as a full-time captain, Rahane has led India to win in three Tests when he was in charge of the side in Virat Kohli’s absence. Also Read - Scammer Dupes Over 200 Fans in Sydney Promising Fake 'Meet & Greet' With Indian Cricket Team

The 32-year old won his first Test as captain versus Australia in 2017 before crushing Afghanistan in their historic maiden Test in 2018 in India. That was followed up by the recent Boxing Day Test victory at MCG. Also Read - AUS vs IND: 'A Big Hundred on The Cards For Rohit Sharma', Says Batting Legend VVS Laxman

Both the wins against Australia were by eight wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane as Test captain vs Australia: Dharamsala: India won by 8 wickets

Melbourne: India won by 8 wickets#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CANdoOrrvk — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 3, 2021

Rahane has been in ominous form with the bat as he hit a timely hundred during the second Test at MCG. His ton helped India take the initiative and a first-innings lead in the match.

🏏 112

🏏 27* India captain Ajinkya Rahane has been adjudged as the Player of the Match after leading from the front in the second #AUSvIND Test 💥 How impressed are you with his performance? pic.twitter.com/JV6FBVWAcS — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2020

Rahane took over the captaincy after India was shot out for 36 in the first Test at Adelaide and then their premier batsman Kohli left – hence the win is even more special.

India takes on the hosts on January 7 at SCG in the third Test and it promises to be nothing short of a humdinger.