In yet another injury concern for India, fast bowler Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin and is currently being observed by BCCI's medical team in Brisbane. The right-arm pacer walked off the field midway during the second session of the ongoing fourth Test which started Friday after being visibly uncomfortable.

Saini did return for a while but left immediately afterwards without bowling. "Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," a tweet from the Indian cricket board read on Friday.

Saini was bowling his eighth over and had sent down five deliveries in it when he asked for the team physio and left after being attended to briefly in the middle. India captain Ajinkya Rahane had put down a simple catch at gully to remove Marnus Labuschagne off his fifth delivery.

India made four changes to their playing XI for the Test with Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah sitting out owing to various injuries. In their place, walked in two debutants – T Nataraj and and Washington Sundar – and Mayank Agarwal alongside Shardul Thakur.

India have been dealing with injuries right from the start of the first Test when Mohammed Shami was hit on his forearm while batting in the second innings before being ruled out of the entire tour due to a fracture. Subsequently, the tourists lost Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bumrah and Vihari as well due to injuries.

Such has been the crisis that only two players – Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara – have featured in all the four Tests of the tour. The series is currently locked at one-all.

India playing XI for 4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (capain), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan