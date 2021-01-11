Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will not be part of India squad for the upcoming fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Test in Sydney which ended in a draw on Monday. Also Read - 3rd Test, Day 5: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Trolled on Twitter For Criticising Team India After Epic Draw

The results of the scans have shown he has dislocated his thumb and therefore will take no further part in the ongoing tour. “Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb,” BCCI said in a media release on Monday night. Also Read - Tim Paine Admits He's Feeling Horrible After Letting His Teammates Down With Three Dropped Catches vs India

The 32-year-old will see a hand specialist in Sydney and then return to India before heading to the National Cricket Academy to start his rehabilitation. However, there’s no update on whether he will be part of the upcoming England series at home. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Hanuma Vihari Ruled Out of Brisbane Test, Unlikely to Get Fit For England Series

The fourth and final Test of the series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19.

India middle-order put up a memorable fightback on the final day of the Test keeping Australia bowlers at bay to force a draw. The series remains locked at one-all.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari too is reportedly not a confirm starter for the fourth Test after suffering a hamstring issue while batting in the second innings of the Sydney Test. Vihari batted through pain making an unbeaten 23 off 161 in an unbroken stand with Ravichandran Ashwin for the sixth wicket.

Chasing a massive 407 to win the Test, India were 102/3 before a counterattack from Rishabh Pant (97) turned the tables. Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and Ashwin (39*) too put up solid efforts ensuring an epic end.

The first Test in Adelaide went in Australia’s favour as they won it by eight wickets. However, India bounced back in Melbourne to draw level in the series.