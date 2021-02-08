Veteran India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday became the third ever bowler from his country to capture 300 wickets in Test cricket joining the likes of the legendary duo of Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan in the elite list. Ishant trapped England batsman Dan Lawrence lbw to reach the milestone in his 98th Test of international career. Also Read - Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Chennai: Ravichandran Ashwin Removes Ben Stokes as ENG Lose Four

Ishant needed three wickets before the start of the Test and he picked two in England’s first innings of the ongoing Test in Chennai. The tourists were bowled out for a mammoth 578 in their first innings before bowling out India for 337 to take a big lead. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 Lunch Report: England Opt Against Enforcing Follow-on After India 337 All-out

Overall, 32-year-old is the sixth highest wicket-taker in Indian Test history with the legendary Anil Kumble leading the list having taken 619 wickets during a storied career. Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417 ) complete the top-three. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: India Cricketer Rishabh Pant Pledges to Donate His Match Fee For Rescue Efforts

However, he’s the slowest to the milestone with former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori previously holding the record having managed to do it in 94 Tests. The lanky pacer made his debut in 2007 against Bangladesh in Dhaka and has also represented India in 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is as well.

Meanwhile, current and former cricketers alongside fans have been posting congratulatory wishes on Twitter.

What an achievement @ImIshant Congratulations on becoming the third Indian pacer to reach the 300-wicket milestone in Tests. Always admired your work ethic and commitment towards the game especially this format. And you thoroughly deserve this rich reward. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/kWwCN0zN47 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 8, 2021

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🎆 Congratulations @ImIshant. He becomes the third Indian fast bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He traps Lawrence in the front as England lose their third wicket. #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fgKJnae4nm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

Ishant Sharma becomes the third India pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach the 300-wicket mark in Tests 👏 What an achievement!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wEUPiCKHFf — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

Leave it to Sharma ji ka beta to set the bar high for everyone else 😉 Congratulations on the magnificent milestone of 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets, @ImIshant 🤩🙌🏻#INDvENG #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/eJLWvEr2GM — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 8, 2021

“ISHANT SHARMA”…. congratulations on entering the elite club! Wishing you many more. 👏🏼👏🏼 #INDvENG #300TestWickets — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 8, 2021

Sabash Lambu @ImIshant wish you many more wickets #300 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2021

Congratulations @ImIshant for 300 Test wickets. Only the Third Indian pacer to do so. #hardworkpaysoff #INDvsENG — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 8, 2021

It’s going to be a milestone series for Ishant Sharma. He has ticked the first box just now, more to follow. 300 may not seem to be that great a number for a layman but 300 Test wickets for an Indian pacer is a phenomenal achievement #INDvsENG — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) February 8, 2021

Well done, @ImIshant. Only the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan, to pick 300 test wickets is a great achievement. Take a bow #IshantSharma — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) February 8, 2021

India and England are currently locked in the first Test of a four-match series in Chennai. It’s part of the ICC World Test Championship and the outcome of it will decide who faces New Zealand in the final later this year in June.

The Tests will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.