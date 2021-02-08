Veteran India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday became the third ever bowler from his country to capture 300 wickets in Test cricket joining the likes of the legendary duo of Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan in the elite list. Ishant trapped England batsman Dan Lawrence lbw to reach the milestone in his 98th Test of international career. Also Read - Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Chennai: Ravichandran Ashwin Removes Ben Stokes as ENG Lose Four
Ishant needed three wickets before the start of the Test and he picked two in England's first innings of the ongoing Test in Chennai. The tourists were bowled out for a mammoth 578 in their first innings before bowling out India for 337 to take a big lead.
Overall, 32-year-old is the sixth highest wicket-taker in Indian Test history with the legendary Anil Kumble leading the list having taken 619 wickets during a storied career. Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417 ) complete the top-three.
However, he’s the slowest to the milestone with former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori previously holding the record having managed to do it in 94 Tests. The lanky pacer made his debut in 2007 against Bangladesh in Dhaka and has also represented India in 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is as well.
Meanwhile, current and former cricketers alongside fans have been posting congratulatory wishes on Twitter.
India and England are currently locked in the first Test of a four-match series in Chennai. It’s part of the ICC World Test Championship and the outcome of it will decide who faces New Zealand in the final later this year in June.
The Tests will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.