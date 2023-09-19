Top Recommended Stories

AS IT HAPPENED – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Ashwin’s Addition Makes HEADLINES!

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI squad announcement LIVE: Catch all the latest updates as Indian cricket team will reveal their squad for the three-match series.

Updated: September 19, 2023 7:14 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India Squad For Australia ODIs (Image: X)

IND Squad Announcement For ODI’s vs AUS

Now that the Asia Cup 2023 is over, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will get ready for the Australian challenge. India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series starting September 22. It will be a fascinating contest between the two sides as both are ODI World Cup contenders. The Indian squad for the series is yet to be announced. As per reports, the announcement is set to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the build-up around the squad announcement.

  • Sep 18, 2023 9:18 PM IST

  • Sep 18, 2023 9:17 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Rohit Sharma said, “we try our best to play everyone we pick in the squad. We won’t be able to build the bench strength if we keep playing the same XI. There are 11 matches in the World Cup, so we’ve to take a note of that”.
  • Sep 18, 2023 9:11 PM IST
    KL Rahul will lead India against Australia in the first two ODIs, from which most of the prominent players have been rested.
    – Both Ashwin and Washington Sundar have also been included in the squad. Shreyas is back as well.
    – For the third and final ODI Rohit Sharma will returns to lead a full-strength Indian team.
    – Bumrah is part of both the squads but is neither the captain nor the vice-captain, possibly he will miss at least one of those two games.
  • Sep 18, 2023 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Ashwin replaces the injured Axar Patel, while his filler in the Asia Cup final, Washington Sundar, has retained his place in the squad as well. Ashwin earns his first ODI call-up since December of 2021.

  • Sep 18, 2023 9:07 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Ajit Agarkar announced 2 separate squads for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday.
  • Sep 18, 2023 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Ashwin and Washington Sundar will be part of squad for three ODIs. How and who goes out? That’s selectors and captain’s headache anyway.

  • Sep 18, 2023 9:02 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: The Indian team are recently coming off a grueling Asia Cup where they defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 10 wickets to clinch their 8th title.
  • Sep 18, 2023 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: “We want to make sure that out bench strength has got some games under their belt. We have been travelling quite a lot and a similar thing will happen in the World Cup too. We have the opportunity to test some players and checking the bench strength is important too,” Rohit said.

  • Sep 18, 2023 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: ‘Jab jab mauka dena ka mauka milta hai, hum koshish karte hai aur ladko ko mauka de:’ Rohit Sharma on giving mauka to bench strength for first two ODIs vs Australia.

  • Sep 18, 2023 8:53 PM IST
    India’s squad for the 3rd ODI against Australia:
    Rohit (C), Pandya, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Surya, KL, Kishan, Jadeja, Shardul, Axar*, Sundar, Kuldeep, Ashwin, Bumrah, Shami and Siraj.

