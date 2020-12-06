Shikhar Dhawan (52) and Virat Kohli (40) led a spirited chase as India gunned down 195 against Australia in the 2nd T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday to seal the 3-match series. India have not yet lot a single T20I in 2020. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score And Updates: Dhawan's Fifty, Pandya's Cameo Power India to Series Win vs Australia

India also owed this victory to a brisk start from KL Rahul and cameos down the order from Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer.

Chasing a steep total for an unbeatable lead in the series, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan began cautiously before opening up their arms in conditions where plenty of runs have been scored on this tour.

Both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were in fine form during the 2020 Indian Premier League – Rahul carried on from where he left off in Canberra while Dhawan looked like he was in the mood to make amends after falling cheaply in the series opener on Friday.

KL Rahul perished to Andrew Tye for a quickfire 30 just when India expected him to lay a stronger foundation. As Virat Kohli walked in to the middle, the onus was on Shikhar Dhawan to keep up the with asking rate. Dhawan survived a stumping scare and reached a well-deserved half-century. However, the wily Adam Zampa snared the well set Dhawan for a 36-ball 52 with the game wide open in the 12th over. Sanju Samson, the next man in, announced his aggressive intent with a 4 and 6 off Daniel Sams but he fell to Mitchell Swepson in the leg-spinner’s final over.

But Virat Kohli, the India captain, was in sublime form and was in mood to back down after the twin setbacks. He hit two 4s and a 6 off Andrew Tye, a scoop to fine leg as India took 18 runs off 15th over. Kohli, by now, had Hardik Panda for company in the middle and the pair ran hard to put the Australian fielders under pressure. But the Aussies soon pulled things back when Daniel Sams removed Virat Kohli for a 24-ball 40 with a short and wide ball outside off-stump.

The pressure was squarely on India with 37 needed off the last 3 overs. With Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer at the crease, the target was not beyond India’s reach but the visitors needed the two men to hit a few big ones.

Shreyas Iyer hit Adam Zampa for a 6 and 4 as India edged closer and with 25 required off 12 balls, India certainly fancied their chances of sealing the series. Hardik Pandya, who batted brilliantly in the 2020 IPL for Mumbai Indians and for India in the ODI series, took it upon himself to take India home with 2 balls to spare.

Australia got off to a quick start thanks to stand-in captain Matthew Wade after Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field. It took the guile and skill of T Natarajan to draw first blood for India when he had D’Arcy Short caught in the deep in his first over.

However, Australia, who were playing without Aaron Finch, were relentless and took the attack to the Indian bowlers with the exception of T Natarajan, who finished with figures of 2 for 20 off4 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who had substituted Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I in Canberra on Friday, and produced match-winning figures, leaked 51 runs off his 4 overs on Sunday.

For Australia, Matthew Wade and Steve Smith played pivotal roles. In fact, Wade could have inflicted more damage on India had it not been for a bizarre moment on the field.

Virat Kohli drooped the easiest of catches but kept his cool to run Wade out for 58 just when it looked like he was digging in for a dangerous knock.

Steve Smith, who scored back-to-back hundreds in the ODI series, was once again in sublime form after missing out in the final ODI and first T20 in Canberra. He anchored the innings and made a solid 46 before becoming Yuzvendra Chahal’s solitary wicket.

Glenn Maxwell (22), Moises Henriques (26) and Marcus Stoinis (16 not out) made significant contributions as Australia powered on to a daunting total in their 20 overs.

India and Australia will now face off in the third and final T20I at the SCG on December 8 before the Test series gets underway later this month.