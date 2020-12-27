Bowling great Glenn McGrath heaped huge praise on India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and said he looked more focussed than the last game. On the Day 2 of Boxing Day Test against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane slammed a magnificent century to put India on top in the game. Also Read - "Virat Kohli Will be Captain of India as Long as He Wants to": Ricky Ponting

After a humiliating batting performance in the second innings of Adelaide Test, all the eyes were on Indian batters in the ongoing Boxing Day clash and Rahane stood up to the occasion and played a captaincy knock of unbeaten 104 runs as India took a crucial 82-run lead at the stumps on Day 2.

McGrath said Rahane is enjoying the captaincy responsibility and looked solid with the bat on Day 2.

“Rahane has looked good, chance free. He is enjoying being captain, I think. Rahane, the way he has batted today, he has just looked solid. He is focussed even more than what he was in Adelaide. I guess being captain, it just helps you do that,” Glenn McGrath told Sony Six.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar also showered praises on Rahane and said the stand-in skipper is determined and thrives under the captaincy role.

“Very determined. Again, the bowling has been really good. They perhaps had a little bit of luck which they didn’t have at all in Adelaide. Rahane, in those two partnerships, with Vihari and Pant has put India in a really good position. But still a lot of work to be done,” Agarkar said at the Tea break.

“The bowling has been good as well; you have to respect that too. The bowling has been relentless, and you have got to work hard. Maybe being captain, that added responsibility, sometimes people just thrive under it and he seems to be one of them. He has been very determined, almost a Pujara role. But at the moment, it is working for him,” he added.

India ended the second day’s play, comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of the hosts Aussies who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday. Rahane was unbeaten on 104 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was with him at the crease on 40, the two having added an unbeaten 104 for the sixth wicket.