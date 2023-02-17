Home

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Test

After a big win by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur, India will be aiming for another victory when top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara marks his 100th Test appearance in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting from Friday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

India’s top order has been in misfiring mode, barring skipper Rohit Sharma, who was magnificent in his 120, which was a combination of attack and defence in equal measure. K.L Rahul has to get big runs, especially with an in-form Shubman Gill waiting in the wings.

When and where India vs Australia second Test match will take place?

India vs Australia second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start on Thursday at 9:30 AM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Which channels will live telecast India vs Australia second Test match in India?

India vs Australia second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live telecast on Star Sports channels across India.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Australia second Test match?

Live streaming of India vs Australia second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc.

