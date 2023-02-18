live
IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates: India Reach 88/4 At Lunch
IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates: India are leading the Test series 1-0 after winning the first game in Nagpur.
IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates:
India would be aiming for a good start on Day 2 when captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday against Australia in the ongoing second Test. India finished Day 1 on 21/0 after bundling out Australia for 263 in the first innings. Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72 not out) top-scored for Australia. For India, Mohammed Shami took four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each.
