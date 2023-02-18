Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates: India Reach 88/4 At Lunch

live

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates: India Reach 88/4 At Lunch

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates: India are leading the Test series 1-0 after winning the first game in Nagpur.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 263 (78.4) 1st Innings 88/4 (35.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.51) IND trail by 175 runs Last Wicket: Shreyas Iyer c Peter Handscomb b Nathan Lyon 4 (15) - 66/4 in 25.2 Over Ravindra Jadeja 15 * (36) 2x4, 0x6 Virat Kohli 14 (42) 1x4, 0x6 Matthew Kuhnemann (13-3-35-0) * Todd Murphy (4-1-5-0)

India vs Australia, Live Cricket score

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates:

India would be aiming for a good start on Day 2 when captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday against Australia in the ongoing second Test. India finished Day 1 on 21/0 after bundling out Australia for 263 in the first innings. Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72 not out) top-scored for Australia. For India, Mohammed Shami took four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.