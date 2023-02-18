Top Recommended Stories

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates: India Reach 88/4 At Lunch

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates: India are leading the Test series 1-0 after winning the first game in Nagpur.

February 18, 2023 11:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ravindra Jadeja

15* (36) 2x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

14 (42) 1x4, 0x6

Matthew Kuhnemann

(13-3-35-0)*

Todd Murphy

(4-1-5-0)
IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Cricket Score, Live Updates:

India would be aiming for a good start on Day 2 when captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday against Australia in the ongoing second Test. India finished Day 1 on 21/0 after bundling out Australia for 263 in the first innings. Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72 not out) top-scored for Australia. For India, Mohammed Shami took four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: That’s it. Lunch on Day 2 has been called and India finish reach 88/4, still trailing by 175 runs. Brilliant session for the visitors as Nathan Lyon did all the damage.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: India need to repeat the same what Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel did in the first match in Nagpur. Both Kohli and Jadeja should try to bat through lunch. Cheeky boundary to end the over. IND 84/4

  • 11:20 AM IST

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: The last time Virat Kohli played in Delhi, he scored 243 against Sri Lanka in a drawn encounter. IND 78/4

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: Virat Kohli has been in these type situations earlier, particularly against the Australians and this proves him the perfect opportunity to build his innings. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja survives a catching chance at the slips as the ball falls short. IND 76/4

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: One more bites the dust. Shreyas Iyer is brilliantly caught by Peter Handscomb at short-leg. Nathan Lyon takes his fourth. Australia are in command. IND 67/4

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: With his seven-ball duck, Cheteshwar Pujara joins Dilip Vengsarkar, Allan Border, Courtney Walsh, Mark Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum and Alastair Cook for scoring zero in their 100th Test.

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: Two new Indian batters at the crease. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle. Iyer is returning the side after missing the first Test in Nagpur due to injury. IND 57/3

  • 10:32 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: LBW! Pujara departs. Lyon is on fire here. He gets his third. IND 54/3

  • 10:28 AM IST

    Live | IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Score: BOWLED!! OUT! Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 32 runs. Nathan Lyon strikes again. IND 53/2

February 18, 2023 11:18 AM IST

February 18, 2023 11:33 AM IST

