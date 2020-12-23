Former Australia cricketer Darren Lehmann believes that Team India has a chance to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after suffering a massive defeat in opening Test. Virat Kohli and Co. had a tough time in the day/night Test as they were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020 | "Sometimes You Also Need Luck on Your Side": Sachin Tendulkar on India's Batting Performance in 1st Test

Lehmann, who was also Australian cricket team's coach in past, said that India have some quality players who can help them in the tough task ahead.

"It will be hard now for them, but they've actually got some quality players if they can get on a roll," Lehmann told 'SA Sportsday'.

Lehmann further heaped praise on the Indian bowling attack and said it can create some trouble. The southpaw further claims that the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s pitch will suit Indian batsmen more.

“They can certainly cause some trouble with the ball, it’s just whether the batsmen can cope with the bounce. The MCG pitch will suit them a bit better because it’s a bit flatter.”

“So we’ll see if their batsmen can bounce back and make some runs, especially in the first innings. That’s going to be the key for them,” Lehmann said.

Team India will be without two of their key players in the remaining Tests of the series as skipper Virat Kohli has returned to India for the birth of his first child while pacer Mohammed Shami has sustained a wrist fracture during the pink-ball contest.

Earlier, Australia premier batsman Steve Smith also talked about Team India injury woes. Smith said India have two quality pacers in Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini to replace Mohammed Shami in the upcoming Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I think they’re two quality bowlers who can have some good Test careers. Obviously, they are missing Ishant (Sharma) as well, which is a big loss for them in terms of experience,” Smith told reporters, as per news agency PTI.

The two teams will next clash on December 26 in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.