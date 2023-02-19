Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS | 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja, Ashwin Star as IND Beat AUS by 6 Wickets to Take 2-0 Lead
HIGHLIGHTS | 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja, Ashwin Star as IND Beat AUS by 6 Wickets to Take 2-0 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Delhi Test from the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: February 19, 2023 1:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Cheteshwar Pujara

27* (73) 3x4, 0x6

Srikar Bharat (W)

23 (22) 3x4, 1x6

Todd Murphy

(6.3-2-18-1)*

Travis Head

(1-0-9-0)
LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3

AS IT HAPPENED | What a Test match this has been and it has been apt that Cheteshwar Pujara, in his 100th Test, has hit the winning runs. Pujara hit a boundary to finish it. India wins by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead. But the credit has to go to the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. With the win, India has almost sealed a berth for themselves in the WTC finale.

  • 1:54 PM IST

  • 1:54 PM IST

    The BGT stays with India.

  • 1:49 PM IST

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Bharat smashes it for a six. India now need three more to get to take a 2-0 lead.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Head in the attack. Australia now seems to be believing that they cannot win. India needs 10 runs to win.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Bharat is now showing why is is rated as a good batter by playing some exotic shots hear to take India closer to a win.

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Confident shot from Bharat. A cover drive to pick up a boundary. That would give him a lot of confidence. India needs 19 to win.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    Bharat picks up a couple as India inch closer.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Iyer departs trying to take on Lyon. The Australian spinner has the last laugh. Bharat comes in to join Pujara as wickets keep Australia in the hunt. LIVE | IND: 89/4 vs AUS | India needs 26 to win

  • 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Nicely punched off the backfoot from Pujara. It is becoming all too easy now for the hosts.

Published Date: February 19, 2023 1:55 PM IST

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 1:56 PM IST

