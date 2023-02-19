Home

HIGHLIGHTS | 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja, Ashwin Star as IND Beat AUS by 6 Wickets to Take 2-0 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja, Ashwin Star as IND Beat AUS by 6 Wickets to Take 2-0 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Delhi Test from the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 263 (78.4) 1st Innings 262 (83.3) 113 (31.1) 2nd Innings 114/4 (26.3) Run Rate: (Current: 4.3) Scores level Last Wicket: Shreyas Iyer c Todd Murphy b Nathan Lyon 12 (10) - 88/4 in 21.4 Over Cheteshwar Pujara 27 * (73) 3x4, 0x6 Srikar Bharat (W) 23 (22) 3x4, 1x6 Todd Murphy (6.3-2-18-1) * Travis Head (1-0-9-0)

AS IT HAPPENED | What a Test match this has been and it has been apt that Cheteshwar Pujara, in his 100th Test, has hit the winning runs. Pujara hit a boundary to finish it. India wins by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead. But the credit has to go to the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. With the win, India has almost sealed a berth for themselves in the WTC finale.

