India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah lauded debutant Mohammed Siraj after his impressive show on the Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. India bowlers bundled out Australia on just 195 in the first innings as rookie Siraj impressed everyone with his skills and picked two crucial wickets.

Siraj, who came to bowl after the first session, dismissed well-settled Marnus Labuschagne on 28 and Cameron Green on 12. Bumrah hailed Siraj and said he has worked really hard to come up the ranks.

"He has worked really hard and come up the ranks. He was eager to bowl in the first session itself. There wasn't a lot happening after lunch and he (Siraj) bowled with a lot of control," Jasprit Bumrah said at a virtual press conference.

“Suddenly he started getting some movement and wanted to make the best of it. Playing his first Test match, he bowled really well and had confidence of using all his skills. It’s a heartening sign for us and hopefully, he will continue doing that.”

.@Jaspritbumrah93 was all praise for fellow pacer and #TeamIndia debutant Mohammed Siraj, who put up an impressive performance on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tKbUvLVo04 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2020

Teams batting on the second day have won more Test matches at the MCG but Bumrah doesn’t want to look into statistics like that.

“We are trying to focus on things that are in our hands. The focus will be on the first session tomorrow.”

Marnus Labuschagne also gave his opinion on his impression of debutant Siraj, he said, “He is more of a swing bowler than a seam bowler. He is nearly six feet, swings away from lefties.”

“He certainly has skills. We have to make sure we understand what they are trying to do and come back strong,” he added.

At Stumps, India were 36/1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara on the crease. Opener Mayank Agarwal rough patch in the series continues as he departed for a duck. While Gill displayed his skills with on debut and scored 28 runs, which included 5 fours, Pujara scored 7 runs at the end of Day 1.