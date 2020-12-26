Tim Paine survived a controversial runout scare during Day 1 of the second Test on Boxing Day at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday against India. The decision could have gone either way and that is what stirred the controversy. It was Cameron Green’s call and Paine blindly responded only to find himself in all sorts of trouble. Also Read - Australia vs India Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara Steady IND After Early Jolt

The leg-umpire went upstairs straight after Rishabh Pant whipped off the bails and went up in appeal in the 55th over of the Australian first innings. The third umpire took his time and saw many replays and angles before giving the benefit of doubt to the Australian skipper. However, Paine could not make it count like he would have liked as he was dismissed for 13 off 38 balls.

Here is how fans reacted to the incident on social media:

That’s an Australian view, if you take a photo from the other side you will have the Indiain view! #AUSvIND #Cricket https://t.co/OgbBB8ELBI — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 26, 2020

#INDvsAUS why do Australians and cheating always synonymous!! According to the rules Paine is out because bat has to cross the line!! But I guess for Aussie blind umpire the rules are different for his countrymen! #shameful — Bala (@Bmdsuccess) December 26, 2020

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.🤦‍♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

Opting to bat first, Australia could not make the most of it on Day one as they were bundled out for 195. Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler on show as he picked up four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with three wickets.

At stumps on Day 1, India was 36 for one. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara are in the middle.