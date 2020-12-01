Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI

After a couple of crushing defeats, India is expected to make changes in their line-up for the final ODI on Wednesday in Manuka Oval, Canberra. With the series in the pocket, Australia is also going to make a few changes to their side. David Warner and Pat Cummins are likely to miss the final ODI and Cameron Green could get a game.

On the other hand, Natarajan could make his national debut in place of Navdeep Saini – who has been on the expensive side. With it being a dead rubber, it is interesting to see the approach of the two world-class sides.

Also here are suggestions for picking your Dream11 Team.

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, December 2.

What are the timings of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 09:10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 08.40 AM IST.

Where is India vs Australia 3rd ODI match being played?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will broadcast on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will live stream on the SonyLIV app.

What are the Squads for the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams