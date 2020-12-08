Australia captain Aaron Finch heaped huge praise on the leg-spin duo of Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson after victory in the last T20I against India at Sydney Cricket Ground. On Tuesday, the hosts beat India by 12 runs to win their first match in the three-match T20I series as the Men in Blue pocket the series 2-1. Also Read - IND vs AUS | India Have Proven They Are Best T20 Side in World: Mitchell Swepson

Australia played clinical cricket with the bat at SCG and put pressure on Virat Kohli and Co. by posting 186/5 while batting first. The Indian batsmen, who were in great form throughout the tour, struggled against Zampa and Swepson in the middle phase of chase, which cost them the game.

After the win, Finch talked about the game and it was the two leg-spinners who deserved the credit to the victory for playing bold cricket.

“It was a great series, and we just happened to be on the wrong end of the first two. It’s the first time we’ve had two leg-spinners in the side, and they were bold with the short boundaries here, so credit to both of them,” Finch said in the post-match presentation.

The Aussie skipper further said he is proud of Zampa and Sweppson as displayed a lot of courage while bowling to a short boundary at SCG.

“Swepson bowled the 7th over against Shikhar and Virat, both destructive in their own ways, but Zamps bowled really well as well. It’s the first time we’ve had two legspinners and that shows a lot of character from two guys to bowl to a really short boundary here. It shows a lot of courage, they backed their skills really well,”

“We played some great white-ball cricket over the last 18 months and really proud of the bunch,” he added.

Swepson picked three wickets for just 23 runs in his quota of overs and impressed everyone with his variations. While Zampa picked the crucial wicket of Hardik Pandya, which turned the game into Australia’s favour.

Australia will now host India for the four-match Test series starting from December 17 in Adelaide with a day-night Test.