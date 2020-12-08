Virat Kohli conceded India had too much to do at the end after India lost the 3rd and final T20I of the series to Australia. India lost at the SCG by 12 runs on Tuesday but they won the series 2-1 after victories in Canberra and Sydney. Also Read - Most Liked Tweet of 2020? Yes, You Guessed It Right-It's Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Baby Announcement!

India needed 87 off the last 7 overs when Hardik Pandya joined Virat Kohli – both men tried hard and took their chances but Hardik's wicket proved to be the turning point.

"In T20 cricket you have to take your chances. I thought when Hardik got going we could pull this one off and eventually we found out we had a bit too much to do in the end," Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I think the middle overs while we were batting was the phase that cost. If we had one partnership of 25-30 that means Hardik comes in when we need less than 60, not 80 plus.”

India will now head over to the Test series on a high. They had lost the ODI series to Australia but did well to bounce back in the T20Is.

“This series win is a nice little asterisk for us finishing the limited overs leg of 2020 on a high,” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli shrugged off a question on a first T20I hundred which was for the taking at one stage.

Virat Kohli was on course for his maiden T20 International hundred in his 85th match as India sought a 3-0 whitewash against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

In a career spanning a decade, Virat Kohli has so far scored 43 ODI hundreds and 27 Test hundreds but he is yet to score a hundred in the shortest format in international cricket. Kohli’s highest score in T20Is is an unbeaten 94.

Virat Kohli has so far not scored a single hundred in 2020 which was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2016, Virat Kohli had hit 4 hundreds for Royal Challengers Bangalore in a record-breaking IPL season.

To the surprise of many experts and fans around the world, Virat Kohli did not score any hundreds in T20 Internationals despite hitting 25 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli had scored two half-centuries in the ODI series but he was far from his best as India went on to lose the series 1-2. However, Kohli showed he had the 360 game that makes AB de Villiers so dangerous.