Sanju Samson wowed the cricket fraternity yet again with a spectacular fielding effort during the 3rd T20 International between Australia and Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Glenn Maxwell had been dismissed off a no-ball by Yuzvendra Chahal in the previous over and he was riding his luck. In the 14th over bowled by Shardul Thakur, Glenn Maxwell dispatched the 2nd ball and he was rest assured it was a 6 before Samson flew in to limit it to only 2 runs.

Shardul Thakur bowled a knuckle ball which Maxwell picked up and sliced to long-off. However, Samson literally flew in, caught the ball out of thin air and threw it back into play.

🏏 Just how good an athlete is Sanju Samson! 👌 pic.twitter.com/YBJ7qO8RoL — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) December 8, 2020

This is not the first time Samson has shown his ‘flying skills’ in the field.

During an IPL match in 2017, when Samson was with Delhi Daredevils (now named Delhi Capitals), he made a similar effort to thwart a Manish Pandey 6.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has since been famous for his athleticism in the outfield. He has so far not done much with the bat in the T20I series but the Kerala batsman who is now an integral part for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will look to sign off on a high.

India have already sealed the T20I series with victories in the first 2 matches in Canberra and Sydney.