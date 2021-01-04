Cricket Australia has announced that it will limit the number of attendees for the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground to 25 per cent initially as part of safety measures being forced in light of fresh coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Indian Cricketers Including Rohit, Pant, Gill, Shaw And Saini Test Negative For Coronavirus

"Acting on the advice of the NSW Government, Cricket Australia and Venues NSW are working together to ensure the safety of patrons attending the Vodafone Pink Test on January 7, with a crowd capacity limited to 25% initially," CA said in a statement on Monday.

SCG is capable of hosting 38,000 people but with the latest restrictions, it will be kept to around 9,500 on the advice of New South Wales Government. Those who have purchased tickets for the third Test will receive a full refund.

Tickets will go on sale again from Monday with the existing ticket-holders to be given priority. CA’s interim CEO Nick Hockley said the decision has been taken to ensure the safely of everyone involved.

“In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate biosecurity measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely,” Hockley said.

“Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticketholders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale.

“Tickets will be back on sale exclusively to those who have already bought a seat at 5pm AEDT on January 4, with remaining tickets released at midday AEDT on January 5,” he said.

Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, said that the SCG will employ stricter measures for the upcoming Test which starts from January 7 and claimed that the venue is safe.

“There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals,” Sheppard said. “The SCG is registered as a COVID Safe business with the NSW Government which allows exhaustive record-keeping and QR code check-in protocols that will ensure the safety of ours fans.”

“We have a very safe stadium and will be doing everything we can to deliver this event safely, as we have at our venues in NSW for the entire year,” he added.