HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: Lyon Stars as Australia Register Famous Win

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Highlights: Lyon stars as Australia register famous win in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 109 (33.2) 1st Innings 197 (76.3) 163 (60.3) 2nd Innings 78/1 (18.5) Run Rate: (Current: 4.14) AUS win by 9 wickets Last Wicket: Usman Khawaja c Srikar Bharat b Ravichandran Ashwin 0 (2) - 0/1 in 0.2 Over Marnus Labuschagne 28 * (58) 6x4, 0x6 Travis Head 49 (53) 6x4, 1x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (9.5-3-44-1) * Umesh Yadav (2-0-10-0)

India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

All Australia need is 76 to win the Indore Test, but it will not be easy as the pitch could play tricks. Surely, Australia is better placed in the game, but Indians would believe they can still pull off a miracle. In all probability, the game would last another two-three hours and it promises to be a thrill-a-minute contest. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates from the Test.

