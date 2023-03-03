live
HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: Lyon Stars as Australia Register Famous Win
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Highlights: Lyon stars as Australia register famous win in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Check LIVE streaming details.
HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3
All Australia need is 76 to win the Indore Test, but it will not be easy as the pitch could play tricks. Surely, Australia is better placed in the game, but Indians would believe they can still pull off a miracle. In all probability, the game would last another two-three hours and it promises to be a thrill-a-minute contest. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates from the Test.
Also Read:
- KL Rahul Should be Included in India's Playing XI For Ind vs Aus 4th Test in Ahmedabad - Fans Ask Rohit Sharma to Bring Back Lucky Charm
- WTC Final: What Rohit Sharma-Led India Need to do During 4th Test in Ahmedabad vs Australia to Qualify
- Rohit Sharma SLAMS Batters After Losing 3rd Test in Indore Against Australia
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.