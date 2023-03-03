Top Recommended Stories

  HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: Lyon Stars as Australia Register Famous Win
HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: Lyon Stars as Australia Register Famous Win

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Highlights: Lyon stars as Australia register famous win in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: March 3, 2023 11:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Marnus Labuschagne

28* (58) 6x4, 0x6

Travis Head

49 (53) 6x4, 1x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(9.5-3-44-1)*

Umesh Yadav

(2-0-10-0)
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3

All Australia need is 76 to win the Indore Test, but it will not be easy as the pitch could play tricks. Surely, Australia is better placed in the game, but Indians would believe they can still pull off a miracle. In all probability, the game would last another two-three hours and it promises to be a thrill-a-minute contest. Stay hooked to this space for all the scores and updates from the Test.

Live Updates

  • 10:57 AM IST

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: Australia has given it back to India with a nine-wicket win at Indore. Not only does this make the final Test at Ahmedabad all the more interesting, it also makes India’s route to the WTC final tricky.

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Australia needs 12 more to win.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: And now, Australian batters dealing with boundaries. Australia will take a lot of confidence from this win. Australia needs 25 runs to win.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: Runs are flowing here and Australia are looking good to knock this off quickly. The pitch seems to have eased out a little. Australia near famous win.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3: Labuschagne and Head have put Australia in total control of the 76-run chase. Australia would believe they have gone through the toughest time of the day. Australia needs 36 runs to win.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Head picks up another boundary. He has shifted gears here. He is trying to hit everything straight.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Head smokes it for a six. That will take the pressure off Australia. This is good thinking from Head. Australia needs 50 more to win.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: Ashwin goes full, and Head picks up a boundary. Every boundary will hurt. Ashwin not happy with the ball. He is surely throwing tantrums.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 3 Score: After Khawaja’s wicket, Labuschagne and Head tackled India’s spin duo well. The Indian spinners may not have got wickets in clusters yet, but they have not leaked runs.

