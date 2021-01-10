Live Updates

  • 11:43 AM IST

    GILL DEPARTS | Hazlewood removes Gill. It was a regulation caught behind for Tim Paine after Gill found the finest of nicks. Gill was unsure after the umpire raised his finger and hence opted for a review. The DRS showed that he had edged it.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Spin Introduced | Lyon into the attack for the first time in the second essay and he would be expecting help and assistance from the strip. Ashwin got the ball to turn and Australia will hope Lyon can do the same. IND: 71/0

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Are we witnessing something special? The start is good, but the two would be mindful of the fact that they need to ensure India do not lose a wicket tonight. If that happens, it sets up for a mouthwatering final day. Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    SMOKED | Gill plays a cross-batted straight-drive of Pat Cummins delivery. It was not that short, but a confident Gill took on the challenge and picks up a boundary. The runs are flowing now as both the Indian openers look comfortable in the middle.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    NEARLY? Rohit Sharma nearly lost his wicket after Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne showed the presence of mind to hit the stumps underarm after the MI skipper missed a short-ball from Pat Cummins. The third umpire was asked to come in and replays showed that he had made his ground.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    Both the Indian openers are living dangerously. The important thing is India still have all their 10 wickets in the bank. It will not be easy against the formidable Aussie attack. Rohit and Gill have been positive and that has been a good approach.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    IND Start Steady | Not losing wickets is the key as India chase 406 in the fourth innings at SCG. Rohit and Gill look solid. They do not look to have come out with a block-everything mentality. They need to carry on and see off the new ball. IND: 19/0

  • 10:08 AM IST

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Latest Updates

Australia has declared. The target for India is 407 but they will not be looking at that. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test SCG: IND's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in AUS

Chasing 406, India has got off to a good start. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have looked positive in the middle. More importantly, India still has 10 wickets in the bank. Also Read - Mohammad Siraj Gets Racially Abused by SCG Crowd on Day 4, Five Fans Forced to Leave Ground During 3rd Test

With the lead nearing 200, Australia – with eight wickets in hand – would like to bat India out of the Sydney Test on Sunday. India – who were in a commanding position on Day 2 – find themselves in a spot of bother with the game on the line. Also Read - Rishabh Pant-Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update News: Will Wicketkeeper And Star Allrounder Bat in Second Innings During 3rd Test at SCG?

India would need early wickets in the first hour of Day 4 or else they could be in for a long day.

Earlier, India’s middle and lower-order failed to get going and the second session saw six wickets falling for 64 runs. In the first session, Australia managed to get the breakthroughs of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Cummins cleaned up Rahane (22) in the 55th over of the innings while Vihari faced 38 balls for his four runs and was finally run out.

Resuming the second session of the third day at 180/4, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara saw off the first few overs with the second new ball, and the duo brought up their 50-run stand in the 87th over of the innings. However, in the very next over, Josh Hazlewood had Pant (36) caught at first slip reducing India to 195/5.