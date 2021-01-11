Live Updates

  • 6:07 AM IST

    BACK-TO-BACK SIXES | Is Pant going for a win while we think India is eyeing a draw? Back-to-back sixes of Lyon and Pant is on fire. He also brings up his 50. He should know the work is not yet done and he would have to carry on.

  • 5:54 AM IST

    Pant-Pujara Counter-Attack | Pant and Pujara have brought up a valuable 50-run stand after skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed early in the day. While young Pant is not afraid to play his shots and unsettle the Australian bowlers, Pujara is happy to take his time.

  • 5:31 AM IST

    PANT ON FIRE | The swashbuckling left-hander is showing courage in the middle as he hits Nathan Lyon for a four and then follows it up with a humungous six. Was Pant send in to do a counter-attack? Whatever it be, India needs him to be out there and not gift his wicket away.

  • 5:21 AM IST

    Pant looking comfortable in the middle. How much longer before Australia turn to Starc and the short-ball attack? Also, interesting to see if reverse swing is there or not. India has not hit a boundary in the last 10 overs, but that is inconsequential now as the tourists are looking to play time. IND: 116/3

  • 5:11 AM IST

  • 5:09 AM IST

    AUS ATTACKING | The Australian bowlers are attacking and not giving any freebies to the Indian batsmen. Pant has probably come out ahead of Hanuma Vihari because the latter is short of runs. It will not easy for the Indian batsmen in the middle to escape with a draw. A grueling day of Test cricket beckons.

  • 4:54 AM IST

    The onus will now be on Pujara to bail India out of this scenario. He is someone who has the temperament of batting long hours and that is the need of the hour. Pant and Pujara living dangerously at the moment as Lyon is getting the ball to talk on a fifth-day pitch. IND: 110/3

  • 4:49 AM IST

  • 4:42 AM IST

    OUT | Disastrous start on the final day as skipper Ajinkya Rahane departs early. Nathan Lyon gets the Indian skipper with a classical off-spinning ball. Rahane pushed at it, found a thickish inside edge and the forward short-leg was in business. Not the start India wanted!

  • 3:56 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final day of the 3rd Test. The hosts have their noses in front as they need eight more wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane would be key as the tourists eye a draw.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score

Day four belonged to Australia as they now need eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series. Steve Smith and a blitz from Cameron Green set up Australia as they set India a target of 407. Also Read - Aus vs Ind, 4th Test, 2020-21: BCCI Confirm Indian Cricket Team Will Travel to Brisbane For Final Test

Chasing 407, India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – got off to a brilliant start, stitching a 71-run stand and more importantly seeing off the early burst from a formidable Australian pace-battery with the new-ball. Gill was the first to depart as he edged one to Tim Paine off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood’s second spell. Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia Skipper Tim Paine Fined For Showing Dissent to Umpire

Rohit looked in a positive frame of mind as he brought up his first fifty as an opener in an overseas Test. Just when India looked to be on track in chase of 407, Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins trying to hook the ball at the stroke of stumps. Also Read - India vs Australia Sydney Test | Racism Has no Place in Our Great Sport: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

At stumps on Day four, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle and would be the key if India wants to prevent a loss. Catch all the live updates on India.com.