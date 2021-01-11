Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari dug deep against a hostile Australian bowling attack on the final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to eke out a well-fought draw. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant – who copped a blow to his right arm – smashed a breathtaking 97 and stitched a crucial 148-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara to set up the draw and ensure a decider at Brisbane. Also Read - 'Atmosphere in Dressing Room is Electric' - Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After India Secure Memorable Draw

When Pant was taking on the Australian attack, the hopes and possibilities of a win seemed to be a reality. But, India was forced to down the shutters when Pant departed trying to reach a hundred with a six off Nathan Lyon. Once Pant departed, Pujara upped the ante and started dealing in boundaries. His long stay was cut short by Josh Hazlewood, who got one to leave the batsman slightly to disturb the bails.

The series stands at 1-1 going into the fourth Test in Brisbane but an Indian team that has turned into a 'mini-hospital' would be walking away with a lot of pride. They put up a proper fight in adverse circumstances already soured by racist chants and abuses from the crowd here during the course of the game.

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a good start but lost their way in the middle as the Indian bowlers came back on day two to bundle out the hosts for under 350. Steve Smith (131) was the star of the show for Australia as he hit a century. For India, Ravindra Jadeja picked up four crucial wickets and effected a stunning runout.

In their first innings, India conceded a 94-run lead to Australia. Gill hit a fifty, while Jadeja chipped in with a 28-run cameo off 37 balls.

Smith came good second-time around as well as he hit a brilliant 81, while Cameron Green hit a blistering 84 to set India a target of 407.