Rishabh Pant – who often faces the ire because of his weight – gave fans a glimpse of his fitness levels ahead of the New Year Test in SCG. During a gym workout session, Pant was doing vaults like a gymnast. The Indian wicketkeeper took to his social media account and posted the video.

Limelight has been on Pant since he replaced Wriddhiman Saha in the Boxing Day Test after the latter failed to score decent amount of runs in the first Test at Adelaide.

At MCG, Pant scored 29 but it was a crucial knock as he changed the momentum of the game when the chips were down and the going was difficult against the formidable Australian attack.

Pant – who is often criticised for his weight – has shown fans that he is fit and agile. During the second Test, Australian opener Matthew Wade poked fun at Pant by fat-shaming him during the match.

Fans have praised Pant and his fitness after the eight-second video shared by the cricketer:

Rishabh Bhai ka Jalwa hai😎🥳👌 — Aamej Shreyansh (@amazing_fandom) January 5, 2021

Another fan cautioned him ahead of the SCG Test:

Nice but with the no of injuries the team is having, please do be careful buddy. Aren’t there safer and more relevant exercises for cricketers than frontflips ? — Irony Right (@IronyRight) January 5, 2021

Currently, Pant is in isolation after allegedly breaching the bio-bubble. Pant and a few other cricketers were spotted having a meal – without wearing masks and maintaining social distancing – in Melbourne after the win.

The third Test starts on January 7 and is expected to be a cracker with the series locked at 1-1.