Team India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane gave an update on Rohit Sharma's preparation for the Sydney Test against Australia. Rohit will make his comeback to the international cricket after February 2020. The swashbuckling opener has fully recovered from his hamstring injury and is selected in the playing XI for the third Test.

Rahane said that Rohit started his practice session straightaway after India's memorable win in Melbourne and claims he batted well in the nets.

"He is batting really well in the nets. He has had good seven-eight sessions. He came to Melbourne, started his practice straight away when our Test match got over," Rahane said making it clear that Rohit will open the innings.

The skipper indicated that the SCG track looks to be a good one for batting.

“See, as per history of Sydney, it is a very good wicket, very good wicket, so you just have to play some good cricket.”

Rahane feels that SCG wicket will provide help to spinners and he said Indian batsmen will not take chance against Nathan Lyon who is a quality spinner.

“Yes, we have good spinners but Nathan Lyon is their quality spinner, who has done well here, so we don’t want to take anybody lightly,” he said.

The 32-year-old further said that the Melbourne win is history now and Team India will look to start well on Day 1 as Australia are a very dangerous team at home.

“As I said earlier, whatever happened in Melbourne it is history now. Australia is a very good team, especially when playing in Australia. They are a dangerous team and we respect that. We just want to be in the moment and start well tomorrow.”

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently levelled at 1-1 with two Tests to play.