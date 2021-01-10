Australia has set India a mammoth 406 to win during the ongoing 3rd Test at SCG on Sunday. With 130-odd overs still to be played, it looks like an uphill task. At the moment, India’s best bet seems to be escaping with a draw. It would be extremely difficult but the Ajinkya Rahane-led side can draw inspiration from some history. Also Read - Live India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4 Today's Match Live Cricket Score And Updates at SCG: Rohit, Gill Start Cautiously in 407 Chase vs Australia

India has only scored in excess of 400 on one occasion while batting fourth in Australia. It happened 42 years ago in Adelaide when India scored 445 but ended up on the losing side. Also Read - Mohammad Siraj Gets Racially Abused by SCG Crowd on Day 4, Five Fans Forced to Leave Ground During 3rd Test

4th innings Score Result Ground Start Date 445 lost Adelaide 28-Jan-78 355 lost Brisbane 19-Jan-68 333 lost Adelaide 25-Jan-92 324 lost Brisbane 02-Dec-77 315 lost Adelaide 09-Dec-14 252/7 draw Sydney 06-Jan-15 251 lost Adelaide 23-Dec-67 233/6 won Adelaide 12-Dec-03 210 lost Sydney 02-Jan-08 201 lost Adelaide 24-Jan-12

On three occasions, India has played the 4th innings of a Test in SCG – drawing one and losing two.

The highest successful run chase on batting fourth in Test history is 418 by West Indies in 2003 at St John’s.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith rose to the occasion burying the ghosts of Adelaide and MCG. He scored a century in the first essay and missed a ton in the second. He hit a brilliant 131 in the first innings that helped Australia take to post a mammoth total, while he missed a consecutive hundred as he was dismissed for 81 by Ashwin in the second essay.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia is firmly in command of the Test. The pressure would be on India to draw the match and set up a mouthwatering fourth and final Test at Brisbane. India would hope their top four come good and make Australia work hard for wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would hold the key if India wants to give Australia a run for their money.