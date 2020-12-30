Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad gave his opinion on the possibilities of Rohit Sharma’s return in laying XI for the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Prasad feels it will be a toss-up between Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari to make a place for Rohit. Both Mayank and Vihari failed to score big in the first two Tests of the series. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Joins Team India in Melbourne, Ravi Shastri Says, "You're Looking Younger"

The four-match Test series between India and Australia is currently tied at 1-1 as the remaining two Tests are going to be crucial for both the teams. Team India have struggled in the opening department as Mayank has struggled miserably against Australia pace attack. While, Shubman Gill, who made his debut in the Boxing Day Test, look confident and with crucial knocks in both innings, he has almost cemented his place for the last two Tests.

MSK Prasad feels it will be a tough call to drop Mayank from the Sydney Test as he has scored some big runs in the last year and a half.

“It will be a toss-up between Mayank and Vihari. Dropping Mayank will be a tough call since he has scored hundreds and double hundreds over the last 18 months. I am still not sure about Rohit opening because he is coming after a long break. Will he prefer to open or bat in the middle order? That is another question,” MSK Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, MSK believes it will depend on the team management how they want to use Rohit in the third Test.

“And what kind of role the team management is expecting from Rohit. That is also a factor. Whether they want Rohit to give the team a flying start or anchor the innings in the middle?” he added.

The third Test between India and Australia will be played from January 7. While the final Test will commence from January 15 at The Gabba, Brisbane.