India vs Australia 4th Test at the Gabba, Brisbane Weather Forecast

The summit clash of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will go underway from January 15 at the Gabba, Brisbane. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with both teams fighting hard to prove their supremacy over each other. Both the teams are going through some injury crisis in their camp, as Will Pucokski has been ruled out of the match as Marcus Harris will open the innings alongside David Warner. While the Indian camp has a lot of worries to pick the playing XI with Jasprit Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari expected to miss the game. Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out of the game. The Gabba has been a fortress for the Australian team and with the injury woes in the Indian camp, it is expected to be a one-sided affair. Also Read - India vs Australia 4th Test | Steve Smith Feeds Off Criticism, Will See Best of Him in Brisbane: Tim Paine

On Day 1 of the fourth Test, the weather at the Gabba, Brisbane is expected to be bloomy. There would be patches of cloud in the sky which will only make things better for the bowlers for swinging conditions. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs Australia 4th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

AUS vs IND 2020 3rd Test Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV Also Read - Brisbane Test | If Will Pucovski Doesn't Recover in Time Then Marcus Harris Will Open Innings: Justin Langer

AUS vs IND Pitch Report

The fortress of the Australian team – The Gabba has always favoured the batsmen. While the pitch for the fourth Test is expected to help the bowlers a bit if they hit the right area. The team management of both teams need to make a bowling plan which will work in the final Test also as the bowlers should test the batsmen to play more in straight lines.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 5:00 AM IST.

India vs Australia Predicted Playing XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari/Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar/Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur/T Natarajan

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia Squads

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw