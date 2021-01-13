Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that India have a chance to register their finest ever Test series win if they manage to beat Australia in the fourth Test match at Brisbane. Under stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, India have played quality cricket and managed to win the Melbourne Test and drew Sydney clash after suffering a massive defeat in Adelaide where regular captain Virat Kohli led the team. Also Read - IND VS AUS 4th Test: India's Predicted Playing XI, Washington Sundar Could Debut at Brisbane; Injured Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out

Brisbane has always been a strong fort for the Australian team and it will be a tough task for India to beat them their with the injury crisis in the squad. Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the last Test, while Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah are also expected to miss the clash after sustaining injuries.

Akhtar claims that the bench strength has to come up strong in the Gabba Test and one last effort can provide India with a historic series win.

“Now at the final stages (of the series), I think India have got it in them to win this series. Again, a last little push, where they will face issues, they have several injury concerns, but the Indian bench strength has to believe that they can do it, they need to give one last effort and they can win the series.

“If from this point onwards, India goes on to win this series, then that will be a big big victory. According to me, it will be the biggest series win in Test history.

Akhtar claims that Indian players have shown a lot of guts in the series so far and didn’t let the series slip away.

“Again, if India win this, and I think that they are going to win it, then this will be one of the finest Test series that India could have ever played or could play in the next week or so.

“I think all credit goes to India because they have shown a lot of guts, a lot of guts. The whole team, spinner, tailenders, fast bowlers, Bumrah has put in all his energy, even got himself injured, but did not let the series slip away,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

The fourth Test match between India and Australia will start from January 15 and it will be very crucial for both teams in the perspective of World Test Championship.