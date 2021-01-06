Team India skipper Ajinkya Rahane heaped huge praise on Ravichandran Ashwin and revealed what makes the ace off-spinner great. Ashwin has been performing extremely well in the ongoing Test series against Australia as he has picked 10 wickets in the first two matches. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Ahead of the Sydney Test, Rahane said despite having good skills Ashwin always looking to learn new things.

Asked about the hallmark of Ashwin's greatness, Rahane said, "He is always looking to learn new things. He has good skills but is always looking to learn new things, and that's what makes Ashwin great."

Rahane is hoping for Ashwin to deliver in the remaining two Tests against Australia too.

“I hope that he continues for next two Test matches and do the job for us,” said Rahane.

Ashwin has provided important breakthroughs to India whenever they need, he got rid of Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith twice in the series.

Rahane further hailed Ashwin’s spin partner Ravindra Jadeja and said his inclusion has provided a right balance to the playing XI. Jadeja’s half-century and the hundred-plus stand with skipper Rahane in the second Test formed the cornerstone of India’s eight-wicket win in Melbourne.

“As a batsman, Ravindra Jadeja has improved a lot and that is a massive point as a team’s perspective,” Rahane said.

The stand-in skipper said Jadeja with the bat at no. 7 helped the team to put up a decent total on the scoreboard.

“When you know that your number seven can contribute with the bat, that becomes really easy for you to actually get that (decent) total and obviously in the field, you have seen him taking some brilliant catches.

“So yes his addition in the team helped us a lot and he has been really fantastic and it is really great for us,” he said.