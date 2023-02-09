Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Fans Label Ravindra Jadeja ‘Comeback King’ After All-Rounder Takes Fifer On Return In IND Vs AUS 1st Test

Fans Label Ravindra Jadeja ‘Comeback King’ After All-Rounder Takes Fifer On Return In IND Vs AUS 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 5/47 in his 22 overs including eight maidens against Australia.

Updated: February 9, 2023 4:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja in Tests, Ravindra Jadeja Test wickets, Ravindra Jadeja five-wicket haul, Ravindra Jadeja fifer in Tests,Ravindra Jadeja bowling stats,Ravindra Jadeja Test bowling stats,LIve IND vs AUS,IND vs AUS recent updates,IND vs AUS Test series,IND vs AUS 1st Test,IND vs AUS Live scores,IND vs AUS live streaming,IND vs AUS live updates,IND vs AUS news,IND vs AUS Nagpur Test,India's playing Xi vs Australia,India playing XI vs AUS,IND vs AUS predicted XIs,IND vs AUS preview,Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023,Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 news,Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Updates,Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 latest news,Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Pics,India vs Australia Test Series,IND vs AUS Test Updates,IND vs AUS Test Preview,IND vs AUS Test Series Preview,IND vs AUS Test Series News,India vs Australia Test Updates,Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023,Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Preview,Ind vs Aus,India vs Australia
Ravindra Jadeja took his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Come-back man Ravindra Jadeja set the tone for India with his 11th five-wicket haul as the hosts skittled out Australia for 177 in their first innings on Day 1 of the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday.

Also Read:

The left-arm spinner, who is returning to international action after five months, was the wrecker-in-chief as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

You may like to read

Jadeja (5/47) completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Peter Handscomb (31), trapped LBW, in the final session as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs. Netizens were extremely delighted with the comeback of the 34-year-old labelling him ‘a prized possession’ for India.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions:

Earlier, Jadeja returned with eight wickets including a seven-fer for Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu last month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 9, 2023 3:49 PM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 4:00 PM IST

More Stories