Fans Label Ravindra Jadeja ‘Comeback King’ After All-Rounder Takes Fifer On Return In IND Vs AUS 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 5/47 in his 22 overs including eight maidens against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja took his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Come-back man Ravindra Jadeja set the tone for India with his 11th five-wicket haul as the hosts skittled out Australia for 177 in their first innings on Day 1 of the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner, who is returning to international action after five months, was the wrecker-in-chief as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Jadeja (5/47) completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Peter Handscomb (31), trapped LBW, in the final session as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs. Netizens were extremely delighted with the comeback of the 34-year-old labelling him ‘a prized possession’ for India.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions:

When you’re prepared well for Ashwin – Axar ,

But Ravindra Jadeja came out of syllabus.#INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/c8XKuyPEum — Rampy (@RiserTweex) February 9, 2023

5-wicket haul for Ravindra Jadeja on his comeback match – What a return of Sir Jadeja. He picked 5 wickets haul in First test match of this BGT. pic.twitter.com/78d0DlFKIO — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 9, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja in this 2nd session: 11-2-30-4. Sir Jadeja is back with a bang!! pic.twitter.com/4BFPWxVbKm — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 9, 2023

Earlier, Jadeja returned with eight wickets including a seven-fer for Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu last month.

Earlier, Jadeja returned with eight wickets including a seven-fer for Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu last month.