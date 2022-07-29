New Delhi: Adding another feather to her cap, Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to score 500 T20I runs against an international cricket team. She scored 52 runs off 34 balls at the ongoing CWG 2022 (Commonwealth Games 2022) against Australia. For the unversed, the women’s cricket team has made its debut at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).Also Read - LIVE India vs Pakistan Badminton, CWG 2022: All Eyes on PV Sindhu, Mahoor Shahzad Faceoff

Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century at CWG 2022: How Twitterati Reacted

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian woman to score 500 T20I runs against a team. 502* – Harmanpreet Kaur v AUS

489 – Smriti Mandhana v AUS

436 – Smriti Mandhana v ENG

409 – Mithali Raj v ENG

399 – Mithali Raj v SL#CommonwealthGames2022 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 29, 2022

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Harmanpreet had said, “This tournament is very important for us. This time we are playing for a medal. If I speak about myself, we have grown watching these kind of tournaments and we are glad that we are also getting an opportunity, we will be part of a big event. I think in the future, if we keep getting these (kind of) opportunities, it will be great for us.”

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.