LIVE | India vs Australia Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up

India takes on Australia in their warm-up game at the Gabba, Brisbane. This is an important game from India's point of view. The focus would be on Mohammed Shami – who is on the side in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. It would be interesting to see if Australia are willing to field its best XI or if will they hold onto them. The weather would not let down the fans in Brisbane as the forecast is for clear skies.

Live Updates

  • 1:20 PM IST

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Australia ALL OUT. That was magical over by Shami. India side must be happy after this performance by Shami. India won the game by 6 runs what a game.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Shami’s last over totally changed the game and the game is now in favor of India. 3 wickets in the last over that’s unbelievable What a bowling.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: What a catch by Virat Kohli and Indian side totally changed the game. AUS side is in trouble.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    AUS needs 7 runs in 4 balls.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Most of the eyes will be on Mohammed Shami after Jasprit Bumrah’s injury.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: It was a good over for India and Harshal made a comeback in his last over of the spell. The bowler just gave 5 runs and Australia needs to score 11 runs in 6 balls. Shami is coming to bowl the last over. AUS 176/6 (19)

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Two back-to-back wickets in 19th over. The Australia side must be under pressure now after losing two batters in quick succession.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Another Wicket What A hit By Virat Kohli. The King again flexes his fitness in the game.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Josh Inglis came in place of Wade and after the wicket, Harshal must be confident after his wicket in 19th over.