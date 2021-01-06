New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Wednesday announced that all the fans attending the third Test match between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground will have to wear the mask. The match will start from Thursday, January 7. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Unveils Sunil Gavaskar’s Portrait at SCG; Calls Him Master Technician at Work

Around 10,000 fans will be allowed inside the SCG to watch the match even as COVID-19 cases grow in Sydney.

NSW Health Minister made the announcement after a fan at Melbourne Cricket Ground who was attending last month's Boxing Day Test between India and Australia tested positive for COVID-19.

Hazzard made it clear that the fans have to put the mask all the times unless they are actually eating or drinking

“A COVID day for cricket, and that means mask on, not mask off unless you are actually eating or drinking,” Hazzard told 9News.

“We really love cricket but on this occasion we can’t afford to love it and also end up with COVID.”

Wentworthville and Belmore have been added to the banned list of suburbs which cannot attend the SCG Test.

Hazzard said any person who has visited the suburbs Auburn, Belmore, Berala, Birrong, Lidcombe North, Potts Hill, Regents Park, Rookwood, Wentworthville will not be permitted to attend the Test.

Earlier, a fan who attended the 2nd Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Local government has urged other spectators to get themselves tested and isolate if they sat nearby.

“The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended Day 2 (Sunday December 27, 2020) of the Boxing Day Test has since tested positive to Covid-19,” MCC said in a statement

India won the second Test at the MCG where close to 30,000 people watched the live-action.

With PTI Inputs)