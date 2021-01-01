Destructive batsman Rohit Sharma is wasting no time to get back into the groove as he batted in the nets on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rohit joined Team India on Wednesday in Melbourne after completing his mandatory quarantine period in Sydney. Also Read - India vs Australia Third Test Under Threat as Areas Near Sydney Cricket Ground Put on Alert: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Rohit from the nets session and wrote: “That sweet sound of the ball hitting the bat as Hitman @rohitsharma45 gets back into the nets.” Also Read - Rohit Sharma Appointed India Vice-Captain For Final Two Tests vs Australia



Earlier on Thursday, Rohit went through his first practice session in Australia under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour. The BCCI posted a couple of photos of the Hitman where he was seen taking some catches.

“The engine is just getting started and here is a quick glimpse of what lies ahead. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,” BCCI tweeted with two pictures of the batsman.

The engine is just getting started and here is a quick glimpse of what lies ahead. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3UdwpQO7KY — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2020

Three throwdown experts — Raghavindraa, popularly known as Raghu, Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayananda Garani — were also there to assist Rohit.

While the rest of India’s squad took a brief two-day break after registering a fine win in the second Test at MCG.

On Friday, Rohit also replaced Cheteshwar Pujara as India’s vice-captain for the last two Tests against Australia. While Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli who has returned to India for the birth of his child.

Earlier, Rohit missed the limited-overs series against Australia due to the hamstring injury which he sustained during IPL 20202. Rohit had flown to Australia in December after recovering from a hamstring issue for which he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, rookie pacer T Natarajan has also been added to the Test squad for the remaining two Test matches against Australia. The left-arm pacer has replaced Umesh Yadav, who sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of 2nd Test.

The third Test match of the series will be played from January 7 at Syndey Cricket Ground.