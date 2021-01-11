Live Updates

    Vihari Injured? The middle-order batsman seems to be in discomfort. Looks like he has pulled a hamstring as he has called for medical attention. Some strapping on his thigh and he is ready. Would be interesting to see if he can run? Should he retire hurt? IND Need 135 to win

    Jadeja Update: He has his pads on which should be a good sight for Indian fans. Jadeja is carrying an injury and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He will bat if needed with pain-killers.

    Pujara Shifts Gears | After the dismissal of Pant, Pujara seems to have stepped up the ante and is dealing in boundaries at the moment as he inches close to another Test century. He holds the key if India want to make a match out of it. IND Need 141 to win

    OUT | Oh dear, can you believe it, Pant is OUT! He deserved a hundred but was dismissed trying to bring up the three-figure-mark with a six. Just when Australia felt they were in a spot of bother, Lyon strikes at the right time. IND need 157 to win.

    PANT RACING TO HUNDRED | The young wicketkeeper is racing to what would be a stunning century. Pant has made his intentions clear post-lunch as he picks consecutive boundaries of Cameron Green. India needs 172 to win.

    PUJARA HITS 50: Backs to the wall, Pujara has emerged once again as India’s man in crisis. On the final day of the 3rd Test at SCG, Pujara has hit a brilliant fifty as India look to save the Test. He was criticised for his slow-nature of batting in the first essay, but now the entire country is glad to see him defend.

    PLAY RESUMES | Pujara looks to be in a positive frame of mind as he uppercuts one for a boundary. Pujara has got a start but he knows he needs to carry on as more than half the day is still left. Pant is on 75 and would be eyeing a special hundred. Starc and Lyon start proceedings. IND: 215/3

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score

Day four belonged to Australia as they now need eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series. Steve Smith and a blitz from Cameron Green set up Australia as they set India a target of 407. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: When Will Star Allrounder Bat in Fourth Innings at SCG During 3rd Test?

Chasing 407, India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – got off to a brilliant start, stitching a 71-run stand and more importantly seeing off the early burst from a formidable Australian pace-battery with the new-ball. Gill was the first to depart as he edged one to Tim Paine off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood’s second spell. Also Read - Steve Smith Lands in New Controversy, Caught Scruffing Rishabh Pant's Batting Mark to Damage Pitch During 3rd Test at SCG | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit looked in a positive frame of mind as he brought up his first fifty as an opener in an overseas Test. Just when India looked to be on track in chase of 407, Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins trying to hook the ball at the stroke of stumps. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test SCG: IND's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in AUS

At stumps on Day four, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle and would be the key if India wants to prevent a loss. Catch all the live updates on India.com.