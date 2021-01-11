Live Updates

  • 11:56 AM IST

    Vihari Plays Vital Knock | One has to credit Hanuma Vihari for the temperament and maturity he has shown. Vihari could probably be the most important man of the Test if India manage to draw it. He was injured and could not run, yet he stuck his ground and faced bouncers. 10 overs to go.

  • 11:53 AM IST

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Into the last hour and the Australians are appealing for everything, especially Lyon. With fielders close to the bat, Lyon is attacking. Seems like India has shut shop and are playing for a draw which would be a commendable result. Both Vihari and Ashwin have shown temperament to counter the pressure.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Last Hour | India have dragged the Test into the last hour and now it seems Ashwin and Vihari are playing for a draw which would be a big morale boost for India. At one stage, they were reeling, then Pant turned things around and now the Test looks poised for a draw. IND Need 106 to win.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Ashwin-Vihari Steady | Both Ashwin and Vihari – who were in a bit of discomfort – have fought their way to raise hopes of a win again. It is not over as yet as all three results are still possible. India still needs 108 runs to win.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    CATCH DROP, ASHWIN GETS SOME LUCK
  • 10:25 AM IST

    ASH HURT, BUT FIGHTING | Ashwin has been facing the chin music from the Aussie pacers and he has been getting hit on his arms and fingers. He looks to be in a spot of bother as he is receiving medical attention. Both the players in the middle are in some sort of physical discomfort and that is not good news for the visitors. IND Need 119 to win.

  • 10:19 AM IST

  • 10:12 AM IST

    Running Woes | With Vihari struggling to run and Ashwin, not the fastest – India is not being able to pinch the quick singles and twos. While one believes Vihari retiring or asking for a runner would be better, he believes he can continue through with the pain.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    It is simple, Aussies are peppering Ashwin with the short ball.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score

Day four belonged to Australia as they now need eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series. Steve Smith and a blitz from Cameron Green set up Australia as they set India a target of 407. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Navdeep Saini Peels Banana For Injured Ravindra Jadeja During Day 5 of 3rd Test at SCG, Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts | WATCH VIDEO

Chasing 407, India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – got off to a brilliant start, stitching a 71-run stand and more importantly seeing off the early burst from a formidable Australian pace-battery with the new-ball. Gill was the first to depart as he edged one to Tim Paine off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood’s second spell. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: When Will Star Allrounder Bat in Fourth Innings at SCG During 3rd Test?

Rohit looked in a positive frame of mind as he brought up his first fifty as an opener in an overseas Test. Just when India looked to be on track in chase of 407, Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins trying to hook the ball at the stroke of stumps. Also Read - Steve Smith Lands in New Controversy, Caught Scruffing Rishabh Pant's Batting Mark to Damage Pitch During 3rd Test at SCG | WATCH VIDEO

At stumps on Day four, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle and would be the key if India wants to prevent a loss. Catch all the live updates on India.com.