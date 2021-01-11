

















Load More

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score

Day four belonged to Australia as they now need eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series. Steve Smith and a blitz from Cameron Green set up Australia as they set India a target of 407. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Navdeep Saini Peels Banana For Injured Ravindra Jadeja During Day 5 of 3rd Test at SCG, Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts | WATCH VIDEO

Chasing 407, India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – got off to a brilliant start, stitching a 71-run stand and more importantly seeing off the early burst from a formidable Australian pace-battery with the new-ball. Gill was the first to depart as he edged one to Tim Paine off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood’s second spell. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: When Will Star Allrounder Bat in Fourth Innings at SCG During 3rd Test?

Rohit looked in a positive frame of mind as he brought up his first fifty as an opener in an overseas Test. Just when India looked to be on track in chase of 407, Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins trying to hook the ball at the stroke of stumps. Also Read - Steve Smith Lands in New Controversy, Caught Scruffing Rishabh Pant's Batting Mark to Damage Pitch During 3rd Test at SCG | WATCH VIDEO

At stumps on Day four, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle and would be the key if India wants to prevent a loss. Catch all the live updates on India.com.