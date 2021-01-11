Live Updates

  • 10:29 AM IST

    CATCH DROP, ASHWIN GETS SOME LUCK
  • 10:25 AM IST

    ASH HURT, BUT FIGHTING | Ashwin has been facing the chin music from the Aussie pacers and he has been getting hit on his arms and fingers. He looks to be in a spot of bother as he is receiving medical attention. Both the players in the middle are in some sort of physical discomfort and that is not good news for the visitors. IND Need 119 to win.

  • 10:19 AM IST

  • 10:12 AM IST

    Running Woes | With Vihari struggling to run and Ashwin, not the fastest – India is not being able to pinch the quick singles and twos. While one believes Vihari retiring or asking for a runner would be better, he believes he can continue through with the pain.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    It is simple, Aussies are peppering Ashwin with the short ball.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    DRS SAVES ASHWIN | Ashwin has taken the DRS straightaway after lunch after the umpire raised his finger. Ashwin looking to defend the short-ball came off the arm guard and popped up in the air. Paine took a spectacular catch but it is NOT OUT.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    What a final session it would be as the series is locked and the game well-poised. India needs 127 to win and it would be interesting to see the approach of Ashwin and Vihari. Plenty of time left in the game and all three results are possible. IND: 280/5

  • 9:57 AM IST

  • 9:51 AM IST

    TEA: Vihari and Ashwin have a lot riding on their shoulders as it is uncertain Jadeja will bat or not. The wickets of Pant and Pujara is bound to hurt India as it changed the momentum of the match. India still needs 127 to win with five wickets in hand. All in all, it has been heartwarming to see India make a match out of it.

  • 9:39 AM IST

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score

Day four belonged to Australia as they now need eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series. Steve Smith and a blitz from Cameron Green set up Australia as they set India a target of 407. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: When Will Star Allrounder Bat in Fourth Innings at SCG During 3rd Test?

Chasing 407, India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – got off to a brilliant start, stitching a 71-run stand and more importantly seeing off the early burst from a formidable Australian pace-battery with the new-ball. Gill was the first to depart as he edged one to Tim Paine off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood’s second spell. Also Read - Steve Smith Lands in New Controversy, Caught Scruffing Rishabh Pant's Batting Mark to Damage Pitch During 3rd Test at SCG | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit looked in a positive frame of mind as he brought up his first fifty as an opener in an overseas Test. Just when India looked to be on track in chase of 407, Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins trying to hook the ball at the stroke of stumps. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test SCG: IND's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in AUS

At stumps on Day four, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle and would be the key if India wants to prevent a loss. Catch all the live updates on India.com.