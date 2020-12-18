Live Updates

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Another ‘Christmas Gift’ from Indians to Marnus!

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: IN THE AIR…DROPPED! What a big chance this was to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne but Shaw has made a complete mess of this and Marnus gets his second life. On a shorter length on off from Bumrah, Labuschagne pulls this one but it goes off the top edge and lobs towards mid-wicket. Shaw backtracks and looks to scalp this one but he is not quite in control of it and it pops out of his hands. A single taken. Kohli does not look like a happy camper there. He has every right to be annoyed, this should have been taken. Australia 41/2 in 23 overs vs India (244)

  • 12:23 PM IST

    EDGY FOUR! Good length delivery on off from Bumrah, Labuschagne looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes between third slip and gully towards the third man for a boundary. Good bowling from Indian pacers – they are keeping the Aussie duo under check at the moment. Australia 40/2 in 21 overs vs India (244) at Adelaide

  • 12:22 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Day 2, Session 2 | We are back for the second session of Day 2! The batters for the hosts, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith stride out into the middle. Mohammed Shami to continue after the break. 5-0-19-0 are his figures so far. Shami to begin with two slips and a gully, Labuschagne on strike!

  • 12:01 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Test Live Score and Updates: Right then, something to cheer about for both the teams. India will be hoping to continue more of the same and their counter-parts will be looking at Smith and Labuschagne to anchor and take them to safer shores. Which team comes out on top in the second session? Join us as we will be back shortly.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    India will go to the ‘Dinner Break’ as a happier bunch!

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: The Aussies started off in some fashion as they bundled out the remaining batters of India for just 11 runs as Cummins and Starc shared the four wickets amongst themselves. They started off slow with the bat but they seemed to have lost their way as Wade and Burns were sent packing by Bumrah. The positive thing for the hosts is that they have Smith and Labuschagne out in the middle and they will be roaring to play against this Indian bowling attack. Not the start that India would have wanted to Day 2 but just the finish that they were aiming for, they have put the Australians on the back foot due to Bumrah’s bowling in the last half hour. They were poor with the bat as they lost all their remaining wickets for just 11 runs. They started off nicely with the ball and have done extremely well towards the end of the session to send the openers back to the hut and will look to continue the same.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Today: Short delivery down the leg side from Bumrah, Smith does well to duck under it. THAT WILL BE DINNER ON DAY 2! India will be the happier side heading into the Dinner break. They have just changed gears in the last half hour of play and Bumrah has done well to get rid of the openers of the Aussies. The hosts will be pleased as this break has come at the right time for them. Australia 35/2 in 19 overs vs India (244) at Adelaide | Labuschagne 16*, Smith 1*, Bumrah 2/8

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Boom strikes once again in Adelaide!

  • 11:28 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Test Live Score and Updates: OUT! LBW! Jasprit Bumrah removes Joe Burns for 8. Another batter falls and it is India’s gun bowler, Bumrah who has struck again for the visitors! Burns is the man who has departed after playing a patient, slow knock of 8 runs from 41 balls. Bumrah dishes a Yorker length ball on middle and leg, Burns looks to work this to the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. An excited appeal from the Indian players and the umpire agrees raising his finger. Burns goes for the review. Ultra Edge shows that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker comes in and it is Umpire’s Call in favour of India again and Burns has to go back. They retain this review as well but they have lose both their openers in quick succession. Australia 29/2 vs India (244) at Adelaide

IND vs AUS 2020 Test Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia Day-Night Test Live Score of IND vs AUS match being played at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two important wickets of Australia openers Joe Burns and Mathew Wade as India take command in the day-night Test on day 2 in Adelaide. Earlier, Mitchell Starc 4/53 and Pat Cummins 3/49 star with the ball for Australia as they bowl out India for a modest 244 on day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli’s enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide on Thursday. Kohli, who looked in complete command, was run out when his deputy Ajinkya Rahane backed out after calling for a single and it happened just before the second new ball was taken. From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari – 16 – found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle. Ravichandran Ashwin – 15 batting – and Wriddhiman saha – 9 not out – saw off the final few overs and also got a few runs. In conditions, which can’t exactly be called batting friendly, Kohli blended the right amount of caution and aggression in his 180-ball innings, showing one and all that he is a few lightyears ahead of his peers when it comes to quality batsmanship. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: David Warner Hopeful of Playing Boxing Day Test

Live Cricket Score Today, AUS 35/2 vs IND (244 all-out) at Adelaide Oval

If Cheteshwar Pujara – 43 off 160 balls – let bowlers dictate terms with an ultra-defensive approach, his skipper gave the opposition the respect it deserved but also from time to time, played those shots to drive home a point. His 88-run partnership with Rahane – 42 off 91 balls – during the final session nearly put India on even keel but fortunes tilted once Kohli was back in the pavilion. Rahane was soon snapped with the second new ball by Mitchell Starc – 2/49, easily the best bowler in action. The knock will certainly be among the Indian captain’s favourites as he hit three kinds of pull-shots to the pacers — two off Starc and one off Josh Hazlewood. One of the pulls off Starc was a check shot for which just rolled his wrists to the ball to the square leg boundary. Also Read - Pink-Ball Test, Day 1 | Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane's Wickets Provide Australia Bit of Advantage: Cheteshwar Pujara

Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.