Live Updates

  • 1:47 PM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin snares Cameron Green for 11. After all the discussions about the fielding by India, the skipper, Kohli takes a blinder of a catch to remove the debutant Green. Ashwin gets his third wicket of the game and this Indian side are all over the hosts. Short ball and on middle, Green swivels and pulls this one towards the mid-wicket region. This is the area that Kohli is patrolling and he is not going to let this one go. Kohli dives to his left and grabs the ball right out of thin air. An unbelievable catch, one might say. Australia 79/5 in 40.3 overs vs India (244) at Adelaide

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Ashwin ‘snares’ another one, India on top!

  • 1:26 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Travis Head for 7. Head departs and Australia are in all sorts of trouble now! Excellent bowling by the spinner and he has two wickets to his name! A very easy catch for someone of Ashwin’s calibre to take and he is turning the game around for the visitors. Floated on middle, Head looks to work it to the leg side but closes the face of his bat early and gets a leading edge. It lobs back towards Ashwin, who does not have a lot to do and takes this one easily. The local boy departs for just 7 runs and the Indians are smelling blood now. Australia 66/4 in 35 overs vs India (244) at Adelaide

  • 1:19 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: DRINKS! A very intense battle is going on out there between bat and ball. Kohli did well and got on Ashwin at the right time as he did well to get rid of the tormenter, Steven Smith, who departed scoring just a solitary single. The Aussies started the second session well but lose their way slightly and then Smith’s wicket was taken by India. Now they have Labuschagne and Head out in the middle and they will be hoping that they do not lose any more wickets until Tea. AUS 65/3 34 overs vs IND (244) at Adelaide Oval

  • 1:06 PM IST

    Ashwin picks up the ‘prize scalp’ of Smith!

  • 1:05 PM IST

    FOUR! Good shot! Short delivery on middle from Umesh Yadav, Marnus Labuschagne pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. The fielder in the deep runs to his left looking to stop this one but the ball wins the race. 8 runs from the over – this will keep the scoreboard ticking. Australia 59/3 vs India (244)

  • 12:50 PM IST

    India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Today: OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Steve Smith for 1. The change to bring on Ashwin works for India as he gets rid of the dangerous Smith! Ashwin rubbishes all the talk of two right-handers negating him by scalping the ‘massive scalp’ of Smith with a smart delivery. Smith was expecting the offie, but Ashwin pushed this through and was the straighter one, Smith caught on the crease and opened up in his defence. A thick edge flies straight to slip and Rahane pounces on it easily. AUS 45/3 vs IND (244) at Adelaide

  • 12:40 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: EDGED…but it does not carry! Good stuff from Bumrah. Creating chances to send the batters back to the hut. On a good length on off, Smith looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards the slip cordon but it does not carry as it lands in between both the slip fielders. What an eventful over. Australia 41/2 vs India (244) at Adelaide Oval

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Another ‘Christmas Gift’ from Indians to Marnus!

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs Australia LIVE: IN THE AIR…DROPPED! What a big chance this was to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne but Shaw has made a complete mess of this and Marnus gets his second life. On a shorter length on off from Bumrah, Labuschagne pulls this one but it goes off the top edge and lobs towards mid-wicket. Shaw backtracks and looks to scalp this one but he is not quite in control of it and it pops out of his hands. A single taken. Kohli does not look like a happy camper there. He has every right to be annoyed, this should have been taken. Australia 41/2 in 23 overs vs India (244)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia Day-Night Test Live Score of IND vs AUS match being played at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. Ravi Ashwin picked up three wickets including the big wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head to put India in command versus Australia on of day 2 of the day-night Test in Adelaide. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two important wickets of Australia openers Joe Burns and Mathew Wade as India take command in the day-night Test on day 2 in Adelaide. Earlier, Mitchell Starc 4/53 and Pat Cummins 3/49 star with the ball for Australia as they bowl out India for a modest 244 on day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli’s enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide on Thursday. Kohli, who looked in complete command, was run out when his deputy Ajinkya Rahane backed out after calling for a single and it happened just before the second new ball was taken. From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari – 16 – found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle. Ravichandran Ashwin – 15 batting – and Wriddhiman saha – 9 not out – saw off the final few overs and also got a few runs. In conditions, which can’t exactly be called batting friendly, Kohli blended the right amount of caution and aggression in his 180-ball innings, showing one and all that he is a few lightyears ahead of his peers when it comes to quality batsmanship. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Dinner Report: Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Australia Openers to Bring India Back in The Game on Day 2

Live Cricket Score Today, AUS 79/5 vs IND (244 all-out) at Adelaide Oval

If Cheteshwar Pujara – 43 off 160 balls – let bowlers dictate terms with an ultra-defensive approach, his skipper gave the opposition the respect it deserved but also from time to time, played those shots to drive home a point. His 88-run partnership with Rahane – 42 off 91 balls – during the final session nearly put India on even keel but fortunes tilted once Kohli was back in the pavilion. Rahane was soon snapped with the second new ball by Mitchell Starc – 2/49, easily the best bowler in action. The knock will certainly be among the Indian captain’s favourites as he hit three kinds of pull-shots to the pacers — two off Starc and one off Josh Hazlewood. One of the pulls off Starc was a check shot for which just rolled his wrists to the ball to the square leg boundary. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: David Warner Hopeful of Playing Boxing Day Test

Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.