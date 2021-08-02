Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal, India vs Australia UPDATES

After surviving a tough league phase, the Indian women’s hockey team face mighty Australia in their quarter-final match at Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The team’s grit will be put through a severe test when it takes on Australia, hoping to add another unexpected win to a dream run that has seen the side reach the last-eight stage for the first time. India finished their Pool A proceedings in the fourth place with six points, riding on back-to-back wins over Ireland and South Africa. The top four teams from each pool made it to the knockout stage. The Indian women hockey team’s best finish at the Olympics came on debut in Moscow back in 1980 when it ended up at the fourth position among six teams. In that edition, only six teams participated out of which India finished fourth in a round-robin format competition with no classification or elimination matches.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Schedule, Day 11, August 2 Monday: Kamalpreet Kaur, Dutee Chand, India Women's Hockey Team in Action - Events, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details

India’s place in the last eight round was secured after Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0 in the last Pool A match. The Rani Rampal-led side showed grit and determination to bounce back after three consecutive defeats and it is this determination which the Australian will test like never before. Veteran striker Vandana Kataria became the first from the country in women’s hockey to score a hat-trick and help her side’s cause. The Australians have so far scored 13 goals and conceded only one. On the other hand, India have conceded 14 goals and scored only seven, and will have to be careful against the Australians, who have scored the joint-second highest number of goals in the group stages, behind only the Netherlands. Here are the details of India vs Australia Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women’s Quarterfinal – when and where to watch IND vs AUS Stream Live Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal online and on TV in India. Also Read - WI vs PAK Match Highlights, 3rd T20I Updates: Rain Washes Out Play Between West Indies-Pakistan in Guyana

What time will the India vs Australia women’s hockey quarterfinal Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

India vs Australia women’s hockey quarterfinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on Monday – August 2. The Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal will start at 8:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs Australia women’s hockey quarterfinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

India vs Australia women’s hockey quarterfinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch, Tokyo.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Australia women’s hockey quarterfinal Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

India vs Australia women’s hockey quarterfinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch India vs Australia women’s hockey quarterfinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

The India vs Australia women’s hockey quarterfinal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

IND vs AUS Tokyo Olympics Prediction

India can take heart from their last outing against Australia which ended in a 2-2 draw in a Tokyo Olympics Test event in August 2019. As an Indian fan, we hope for a miraculous win.

IND vs AUS SQUADS

India: Rani, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Vandana Katariya. Alternate players: Reena Khokhar, Namita Toppo

Australia: Emily Chalker, Edwina Bone, Jane-Anne Claxton, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Kate Jenner, Stephanie Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch, Ambrosia Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Karri Somerville, Georgia Wilson, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor and Mariah Williams. Alternate players: Greta Hayes, Madison Fitzpatrick.